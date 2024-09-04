

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.0 percent on year after rising 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year in the previous three months.



Several regional entities will see August PMI results, including Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.



