Toyo Solar has revealed plans to open a 2 GW solar panel factory in the United States and has filed to raise $100 million for a future tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell facility. From pv magazine USA Japan-based Toyo Solar said it plans to open a 2 GW solar module manufacturing plant in the United States. The plan includes expansions to add cell and wafer manufacturing in the future. The company said it plans to raise $100 million to support the factory. It expects a 70% return-on-investment in year one of full-scale production, based on US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentives ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...