Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
WKN: 5281 | ISIN: TW0005289003
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 10:48 Uhr
Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk Unveils Advanced CXL Memory Module to Power AI Servers

TAIPEI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the launch of its cutting-edge Compute Express Link (CXL) Memory Module, which is designed to meet the rapid growth demands of AI servers and cloud data centers. As one of the few module manufacturers offering this technology, Innodisk is at the forefront of AI and high-performance computing.

Innodisk continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the launch of its cutting-edge Compute Express Link (CXL) Memory Module, which is designed to meet the rapid growth demands of AI servers and cloud data centers. As one of the few module manufacturers offering this technology, Innodisk is at the forefront of AI and high-performance computing.

The demand for AI servers is rising quickly, with these systems expected to account for approximately 65% of the server market by 2024, according to Trendforce (2024). This growth has created an urgent need for greater memory bandwidth and capacity, as AI servers now require at least 1.2TB of memory to operate effectively. Traditional DDR memory solutions are increasingly struggling to meet these demands, especially as the number of CPU cores continues to multiply, leading to challenges such as underutilized CPU resources and increasing latency between different protocols.

Innodisk's CXL memory module addresses these challenges by overcoming the limitations of conventional DIMM channels and significantly boosting server system performance. The module supports 32GB/s of bandwidth and supports data transfer speeds up to 32GT/s via the PCIe Gen5 x8 interface, ensuring the rapid processing capabilities essential for AI workloads. If equipped with four pieces of 64GB CXL memory modules, the server configured with eight pieces of 128GB DRAM modules can increase its memory capacity by 30% and bandwidth by 40%, which can meet the demanding memory requirements of AI servers without requiring additional DIMM slots, thereby optimizing hardware architecture and reducing system complexity. Furthermore, the CXL memory module enables memory pooling, which optimizes memory resource sharing between CPUs and components, significantly reducing redundant memory usage and enhancing overall system efficiency.

The CXL memory module from Innodisk features the E3.S 2T form factor based on the EDSFF standard. This design allows for flexible memory expansion and easy module swapping within servers, ensuring seamless integration with minimal cost and complexity. CXL is an open standard promoted by major industry players, and it is expected to rapidly develop into a comprehensive ecosystem, which is critical for applications in cloud data centers, networking communications, and edge servers.

Innodisk plans to begin shipping this advanced CXL memory module in Q1 2025. This launch marks Innodisk's commitment to leading the future of computing with cutting-edge solutions.

Innodisk Corporation is the world's leading industrial storage solution provider. Please visit us for more information https://www.innodisk.com Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2496019/Innodisk_CXL_Memory_Module.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826938/Innodisk_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innodisk-unveils-advanced-cxl-memory-module-to-power-ai-servers-302237789.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.