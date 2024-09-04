Panel to Address How AI-Powered Computer Vision Combats Retail Shrink

Everseen, the leader in vision AI for global retailers, today announced that it will moderate the panel, "The Art Science of Shrink Displacement" at the Asset Protection Executive Xchange (APEX) conference next month. The panel, featuring executives from global retailers Kroger Co. and Wakefern Food Corp., will focus on how AI-powered computer vision enhances shrink detection, improves loss recovery, and deters theft at self-checkout and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904278748/en/

"AI-driven solutions are making a major impact on retail loss prevention," said Amber Bradley, host of the TalkLP.com podcast and creator of the APEX conference. "These panelists' real-world experiences, wins, and lessons learned will provide our executive attendees with actionable insights and drive the engaging discussion that APEX is known for."

Joining Alex Siskos, Everseen SVP of Strategy, will be:

Chris Harris, Director of Asset Protection Safety, Kroger, Co.

Kroger, one of the world's largest retailers, has been recognized for its investment in AI and digital transformation, with AI loss prevention solutions installed in thousands of stores.

Derrick Price, Vice President, Asset Protection, Wakefern Food Corp.

Wakefern, the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, has implemented AI and robotics solutions for shelf inventory, pricing management and loss prevention.

APEX is an invite-only, executive-only conference for asset protection executives being held September 22-25 in Nashville. The conference hosts a valuable exchange of ideas and supports relationship-building within the retail, grocery, and c-store communities.

About Everseen

Everseen is a leader in vision AI, trusted by 10 of the top 20 global retailers. The company is transforming retail by enhancing customer experiences, streamlining operations and reducing shrink. The Everseen's Vision AI Platform has the largest footprint of AI-powered computer vision endpoints and can operationalize AI for any process in any industry. For more information, visit: www.everseen.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904278748/en/

Contacts:

Treble PR

Matt Grant

everseen@treblepr.com