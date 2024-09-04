

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reportedly resigned ahead of a possible major cabinet reshuffle.



Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said Ukraine's parliament will discuss Kuleba's resignation at its plenary meeting.



Amid reports of an imminent change at top Cabinet posts, President Volodymyr Zelensky gave indications in this regard during his television address Tuesday night.



'The autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions must be set up so that Ukraine achieves all the results that we need . We must strengthen some areas in the government, and personnel decisions have been prepared.'



Kuleba's resignation comes at a time when Ukraine is suffering mass civilian casualties in Russian attacks.



At least seven people, including a child, were killed in a series of attacks overnight using missile and drones on the residential areas of two major cities, Lviv and Kryvyi Rih.



'To put an end to this terror, Ukraine's partners must promptly deliver the promised air defense systems and ammunition, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and allow us to launch long-range strikes on all legitimate military targets in Russia,' Kuleba wrote on X.



In his meeting in Brussels with EU foreign ministers last week, Kuleba had conveyed a sense of urgency regarding the delivery of already pledged military aid, including air defense systems, to Ukraine.



He held a crucial role in Ukraine's EU accession negotiations.



