

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG), a Swiss offshore drilling contractor, said on Wednesday that Reliance Industries Ltd., an industrial major, has awarded a binding Letter of Award for the Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 for six wells offshore India.



The contract is projected to contribute around $123 million in backlog to the company, excluding additional services and a mobilization fee.



The estimated 300-day program is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026.



The award also includes multiple options. If all options are exercised, the rig would remain in India through the end of 2029.



