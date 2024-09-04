

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Renewed concerns over the health of the U.S. economy as well as the tech sector sell-off reverberated in markets across regions and asset classes. Sentiment remains cautious ahead of updates on job openings, Services PMI, non-farm payrolls and unemployment due from the U.S. during the week.



The ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the U.S. on Tuesday that revealed a larger-than-expected decline in the factory sector and a fifth consecutive month of decline in activity weighed on market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory amidst a slump in the share prices of chipmaker NVIDIA. European benchmarks are also trading with deep losses. Asian stock indexes also finished trading on an overwhelmingly negative note.



Dollar Index has declined amidst a boost to rate cut expectations. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices rebounded amidst fears of OPEC+ tweaking output plans. Gold weakened amidst anxiety ahead of labor market data from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies tumbled.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,845.00, down 0.22% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,507.90, down 0.38% Germany's DAX at 18,620.85, down 0.72% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,244.57, down 0.65% France's CAC 40 at 7,508.99, down 0.87% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,858.15, down 1.11% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,044.50, down 4.35% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,950.50, down 1.88% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,784.28, down 0.67% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,457.34, down 1.10%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1053, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3111, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 144.97, down 0.34% AUD/USD at 0.6710, up 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.3561, up 0.08% Dollar Index at 101.67, down 0.16%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.814%, down 0.71% Germany at 2.2365%, down 1.65% France at 2.973%, down 0.83% U.K. at 3.9980%, up 0.18% Japan at 0.885%, down 0.11%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $74.32, up 0.77%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $71.28, up 1.34%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,515.25, down 0.31%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $56,532.48, down 3.98% Ethereum at $2,393.51, down 4.40% BNB at $502.39, down 5.64% Solana at $129.52, down 3.12% XRP at $0.5525, down 3.19%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News