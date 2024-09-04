

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A U.S.-Iranian citizen has been arrested for smuggling parts used in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and manned aircraft from the United States to Iran.



Gholam Reza Goodarzi, 76, who resides in Porter, Texas, was arrested at the George Bush International Airport last Friday.



'For years, the defendant allegedly used proxy destinations to try to smuggle UAV components and other controlled technology to Iran, even concealing controlled items in his own luggage,' said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division.



'Smuggling aircraft parts into Iran endangers U.S. national security by potentially enhancing Iran's military capabilities, enabling them to advance their aerial combat potential, increase regional power and threaten U.S. allies and interests in the Middle East,' said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani for the Southern District of Texas.



According to court documents, Goodarzi illegally exported aircraft-related parts, in addition to oil and drilling components, to Iran from 2020 December 1, through 2021 July 5. Goodarzi purchased U.S.-origin aircraft components from U.S.-based suppliers and then exported them to Iran through Dubai.



If convicted, he faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.



The FBI, with assistance from and Customs and Border Protection, is investigating the case.



