Beta Bionics Announces Partnership With Abbott to Integrate the iLet Bionic Pancreas With the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus iCGM

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Beta Bionics, Inc., a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, announced today they are working to integrate Abbott's glucose sensing technology with the iLet Bionic Pancreas automated insulin delivery system.

Beta Bionics' flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas, is an autonomous insulin delivery system that streamlines diabetes management and reduces the burden on patients and physicians. The iLet will soon connect to Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 Plus continuous glucose sensor, where readings every minute will help the iLet calculate insulin doses. Traditional setup and settings are eliminated with the iLet because the iLet learns and adapts to you. When iLet users "GO BIONIC" with their diabetes management, there is no carb counting* or calculating insulin corrections throughout the day - the iLet determines 100% of the insulin doses. The only input required to get started on the iLet is the user's weight - the iLet does the rest.

"Beta Bionics developed the iLet Bionic Pancreas to offer the type 1 community a way to manage their diabetes with less burden and more convenience. Part of that convenience is offering choice," said Sean Saint, CEO of Beta Bionics. "This partnership with Abbott will enable us to offer a choice of iCGMs so users will be able to customize their iLet diabetes management experience with the CGM they know and trust."

"Abbott is dedicated to creating future-forward health technologies that simplify how people living with diabetes manage their condition and their overall health," said Jared Watkin, executive vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "By working with various industry partners, we're giving users more choices in the technology they use to manage their diabetes effectively. Our collaboration with Beta Bionics will offer an automated closed-loop system that is accurate, easy to use, and can help users focus less on diabetes and more on life."

The iLet Bionic Pancreas will be the first AID integration of FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus available in the United States. The integration will launch in Q4 2024 and will offer people a new way to manage their type 1 diabetes that will fit seamlessly into their lives. An easy software update to the iLet will allow users to have a choice of iCGMs when they set up a new sensor. With both Beta Bionics' and Abbott's ability to sell products through the pharmacy, users of the integrated platform will benefit from the ease of obtaining supplies with an innovative pay-as-you-go model. The iLet and FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus will also be available through durable medical equipment distributors.

*User must be carb aware

