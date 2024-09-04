

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) is up over 69% at $2.30. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) is up over 55% at $4.95. Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) is up over 23% at $1.42. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) is up over 15% at $7.84. GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is up over 14% at $50.96. Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is up over 10% at $2.75. BTCS Inc. (BTCS) is up over 10% at $1.10. Genelux Corporation (GNLX) is up over 9% at $2.27. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is up over 9% at $2.18. TuanChe Limited (TC) is up over 7% at $1.82. Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is up over 6% at $1.58.



In the Red



Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) is down over 22% at $1.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is down over 19% at $109.00. Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is down over 16% at $161.40. PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is down over 13% at $15.75. Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is down over 12% at $11.63. BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) is down over 12% at $2.96. Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) is down over 12% at $1.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is down over 11% at $72.37. Zhibao Technology Inc. (ZBAO) is down over 10% at $2.99. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is down over 9% at $6.32. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) is down over 9% at $1.99. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is down over 9% at $1.19. Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is down over 9% at $1.10. Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is down over 9% at $1.02. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is down over 6% at $2.30.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News