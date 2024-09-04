

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that Canada's Drug Agency has recommended that VRAYLAR be reimbursed with conditions, for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. VRAYLAR, an atypical antipsychotic medication, received its Notice of Compliance from Health Canada in 2022.



'This important milestone for VRAYLAR speaks to AbbVie's commitment to not only bring new therapeutic options for severe mental illness to Canada, but to work with governments, clinicians and community stakeholders to reduce disparities and make these medicines accessible to all Canadian patients,' said Rami Fayed, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News