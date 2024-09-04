Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM), a subsidiary of Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei, opened the "AKM Co-creation Technology Center," a new technology development base, in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan in June 2024. The center consolidates the primary functions of AKM's product design, R&D for semiconductors and sensors, and partner relations.

Asahi Kasei has positioned its digital solutions as a key growth area in the Material sector by leveraging its strengths in electronics components and materials, with AKM providing solutions for current sensing, audio, and camera controls for mobile devices. Hideyuki Shinomiya, President of AKM said, "AKM is committed to pushing the boundaries of human experience through pioneering ideas that integrate technology and drive innovation. The newly established center embodies our commitment to meeting customer needs, developing solutions, and delivering impactful outcomes through focused efforts."

The AKM Co-creation Technology Center will integrate the company's development functions previously conducted at its Tokyo and Kanagawa locations. AKM expects this consolidation to accelerate solution development, provide new value to customers across diverse businesses and technologies, and strengthen collaboration with external partners to quickly identify end-user market issues and create solutions for them.

Features of the AKM Co-creation Technology Center

AKM's Co-creation Technology Center will feature a unique visitor center outfitted with a collaboration space to welcome and connect with customers and external partners. The Center also has a Proof of Concept (PoC) demonstration area to showcase AKM's latest technology advancements. The space is designed to provide an immersive experience, showcasing how AKM technologies seamlessly integrate into users' lives. Resembling typical living spaces like a living room and bedroom, it allows visitors to see firsthand AKM's solutions in action, an opportunity previously available only at trade shows or other specific events.

There is also a unique, immersive audio room at the Center designed for visitors to experience AKM's "as if you were there" sound that serves as the philosophy behind the company's "VELVET SOUND" audio solutions brand. In the room, visitors will be able to listen firsthand to AKM's latest D/A converters (DACs) while also utilizing users' experience and customer evaluations to improve their audio product lines. The room will also serve as a collaboration space with audio equipment manufacturers and business partners to develop sound solutions.

Visitors can experience AKM's technologies via demo cars equipped with automotive solutions in the demonstration vehicle area, which include "VELVET SOUND for Cars," Active Road Noise Cancellation (ARNC) for quiet driving at high speeds, hands-free communication systems, and In-Car Communication (ICC) for easy communication in large vehicles. The demo vehicles will also be equipped with Engine Sound Creator, which simulates the sound of an engine in EVs that do not have one to create a familiar experience for users.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

