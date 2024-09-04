

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Tempus AI, Inc (TEM), a technology company using AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, Wednesday announced a multi-year real world data collaboration with BioNTech SE (BNTX), in support of BioNTech's next-generation oncology pipeline.



Under the deal, Tempus is providing analytical support and computational biology expertise to BioNTech across its comprehensive research and development oncology pipeline.



BioNTech will work collaboratively to leverage Tempus' real-world multimodal database to generate novel insights into the biological mechanisms supporting the discovery of new therapies.



Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer of Tempus, said, 'We are looking forward to collaborating with BioNTech to combine our real-world multimodal data and cutting-edge computational technology to help advance their differentiated oncology pipeline. By applying Tempus' extensive real-world multimodal data to BioNTech's AI capabilities and multi-platform discovery engine, we believe we can generate a real impact by working to bring novel therapies to those cancer patients who could potentially benefit the most.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News