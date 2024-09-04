

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has launched a plan to revitalise Britain's railways and drastically improve its services.



The launch of Shadow Great British Railways, or Shadow GBR, will set in motion a huge overhaul of the running of the nation's rail network, bringing together leaders from the Department for Transport, Network Rail and publicly-owned operators.



Shadow GBR will pave the way for Great British Railways - a new unified body responsible for bringing track and train back together and overseeing both services and infrastructure.



Tuesday's announcement comes as the government's Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill received its third reading in the House of Commons.



It marks the first major piece of legislation to pass through the Commons under the new Labour Government.



Louise Haigh said the landmark legislation reinforces the government's focus on reversing delays, cancellations and unreliable services on Britain's railways.



It will prioritise passengers over private companies, putting the railways back on track. The implementation of the legislation is estimated to save taxpayers up to £150 million, or $196 million, every year in fees alone in the process.



As part of the plans for reform, the government has recognised the need to speed up training for drivers and is collaborating with the sector to build resilience and improve productivity. The government is reviewing the feedback on a consultation this summer on lowering the minimum age for drivers from 20 to 18.



Meanwhile, the Secretary of State has announced a new Rail Sale early next year, to mark the 200th anniversary of Britain's passenger railways. Returning by popular demand, the sale will aim to encourage more people on to the railways by offering up to 50 percent off train tickets for a specific time period.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News