

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased in August to the lowest level in four months, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.3 percent in August, down from 4.7 percent in July.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.3 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 124,600 in August from 134,400 in July. A year ago, it was 121,000.



Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, dropped to 10.7 percent from 11.5 percent.



