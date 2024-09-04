Anzeige
WKN: A1WYU5 | ISIN: SE0005190238
04.09.24
10,285 Euro
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2024
Tele2 AB: Kjell Johnsen to leave as CEO of Tele2

After four years as CEO for Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B), Kjell Johnsen has informed the board that he will be stepping down. Kjell Johnsen will remain in his current role until a successor has been appointed.

-I want to thank Kjell for his significant contributions to Tele2's development during his four years at the helm. Under Kjell's leadership, Tele2 has established strong foundations to build on. On behalf of the board, we wish Kjell all the very best with his future endeavours, says Thomas Reynaud, Chairman of the Board, Tele2

The board has a robust succession planning process in place. Kjell will remain with the company until a successor has been appointed and assist with the transition to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

-It has been a pleasure and a privilege to run Tele2 over the past four years. We have accomplished a lot together, returning to growth in all major areas with a strong balance sheet and cash flow. Building on our challenger culture and our sharp focus on sustainability, I am pleased to hand over Tele2 to a new CEO who can write the next chapter. I now feel that it is the right time for me to pass the baton, says Kjell Johnsen, President and CEO, Tele2.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Hallstan, Head of External Communications Phone: +46 761 15 38 30

Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46 701 66 33 10

This information is information that Tele2 AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18:00 CEST on September 4, 2024.

Tele2 is a leading telco with the purpose to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. Through our networks and services - ranging from mobile and fixed connectivity, telephony and data network services to TV, streaming and global IoT solutions - we are deeply connected to every aspect of today's digital lifestyle. By making our infrastructure more powerful, reliable and sustainable, we enable society to become that as well. Tele2 was founded in 1993 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2023, Tele2 generated revenue of SEK 29 billion and reported an underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 10 billion. For latest news and definitions of measures, please see our homepage www.tele2.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
