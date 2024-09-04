Tele2 AB: Kjell Johnsen to leave as CEO of Tele2

After four years as CEO for Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B), Kjell Johnsen has informed the board that he will be stepping down. Kjell Johnsen will remain in his current role until a successor has been appointed.

-I want to thank Kjell for his significant contributions to Tele2's development during his four years at the helm. Under Kjell's leadership, Tele2 has established strong foundations to build on. On behalf of the board, we wish Kjell all the very best with his future endeavours, says Thomas Reynaud, Chairman of the Board, Tele2

The board has a robust succession planning process in place. Kjell will remain with the company until a successor has been appointed and assist with the transition to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

-It has been a pleasure and a privilege to run Tele2 over the past four years. We have accomplished a lot together, returning to growth in all major areas with a strong balance sheet and cash flow. Building on our challenger culture and our sharp focus on sustainability, I am pleased to hand over Tele2 to a new CEO who can write the next chapter. I now feel that it is the right time for me to pass the baton, says Kjell Johnsen, President and CEO, Tele2.

