Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Subsidiary WISeSAT.Space Announces Strategic Alliance with Global Radio Systems

WISeKey Subsidiary WISeSAT.Space Announces Strategic Alliance with Global Radio Systems

Algeciras, Spain; Geneva, Switzerland - September 4, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey" or "Company") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and Internet innovations of Things (IoT), today announced that via its subsidiary WISeSAT.Space ("WISeSAT"), it has entered into a strategic alliance with Global Radio Systems for the development of innovative solutions and integration of advanced technologies to enhance cyber-secure radio communications connectivity in critical environments such as emergencies, security and defense.

Headquartered in Spain, and with operations in more than 15 countries, Global Radio Systems offers secured professional radio communication services, including local and international talk/connection, remote support, emergency alerts, location and real time status, etc. to a wide range of clients.

Innovation and Security in Radio Communication

The collaboration between Global Radio Systems and WISeSAT, presented during the APBA Journey of Innovation event, will focus on creating innovative solutions that combine the advanced technologies of WISeKey and Global Radio Systems. This synergy will allow the offering of cutting-edge services and products that improve safety and efficiency in key sectors. The benefits of this alliance will extend to essential services, including the armed forces, police forces, firefighters, and other organizations that operate in extreme conditions and require reliable and secure communications.

Connectivity with Low Orbit Satellite Technology

The agreement provides for the use of the WISeSAT low-orbit satellite constellation to ensure robust and continuous connectivity, even in the most challenging environments. These technologies will allow greater flexibility and reach in emergency, security and defense operations, providing essential support for real-time decision making.

Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

"This alliance represents a significant step in our commitment to leading innovation in secure radio communications," said Pedro Roldán, CEO of Global Radio Systems. "By joining our strengths with WISeSAT, we are prepared to offer unique solutions that meet the most demanding needs of our clients in critical sectors."

Carlos Moreno, VP Corporate Alliances & Partnerships of WISeSAT.Space, added, "We are excited to work alongside Global Radio Systems to develop technologies that not only revolutionize the market, but also provide critical service to those who depend on secure communications in their daily operations. "

About WISeSAT.Space

WISeSat AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people.

For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About Global Radio System

With more than 25 years of experience in the field of communications in security and emergency environments, the promoting team of Global Radio System, S.L launched the company in 2018 as a Professional Radio Communications Operator. With headquarters in Seville (Spain), it has developed an innovative solution with a disruptive business model in the field of radio communications, adapted to security and emergency environments and to all types of activity sectors, which allows its clients push to communications, talk locally and internationally, offer remote support, emergency alerts with your operators, control your location and status in real time, and many more applications. With very significant growth in the last 3 years, it is present in more than 15 countries in Europe, Africa and Latin America, counting among its clients ministries of defense, police, private security companies, firefighters, customs control, health transportation and the industrial environment.

