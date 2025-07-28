SEALSQ's Strategic Investment in WISeSat Propels Satellite Constellation Growth and Accelerates Commercialization of Post-Quantum Space Technology

Geneva, Switzerland, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a strategic investment in WISeSat.Space, the Swiss satellite technology venture of its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company. This investment aims to fuel the expansion of WISeSat's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and fast-track the commercialization of its groundbreaking post-quantum-ready space technology.

The announcement follows the signing of a strategic partnership between WISeSat.Space and EnduroSat, the leading Bulgarian space technology firm, further expanding WISeSat's global collaboration network. This partnership complements prior alliances with FOSSA Systems (Spain), PLD Space (Spain), Astrocast (Switzerland), Skyroot Aerospace (India), and SpaceX (USA), demonstrating WISeSat.Space's commitment to international cooperation in building a secure space communications infrastructure.

WISeSat.Space's post-quantum-enabled satellite constellation is now testing advanced applications, including device-to-device post-quantum communication. The next major milestone will allow mobile phones to directly connect to the satellite constellation - anytime, anywhere - a capability that can already be previewed in real time via the WISeSat.Space interactive world map: https://wisesat.wisekey.com/?tags=WISeSat

Currently comprising of 21 LEO satellites, the WISeSat.Space constellation orbits Earth at altitudes between 500-600 km, completing a full orbit in approximately 90 minutes at speeds of 7.8 km/s (˜17,500 mph). The constellation provides more than 10 daily data transmission windows, ensuring near-global coverage and making it a foundational layer for secure and resilient global communications. This infrastructure supports WISeSat.Space's bold vision, laying the groundwork for space-to-space and space-to-ground quantum resistant communication systems

The growing convergence of quantum technology and space infrastructure is drawing attention from many investors. SEALSQ's investment in WISeSat.Space follows a wave of quantum-focused transactions in the sector, including IONQ's acquisition of Capella Space, as companies race to secure the future of space communications.

"Securing satellite communications is a complex challenge, especially for long-duration devices with limited physical access," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "Traditional cryptographic methods are no longer sustainable in the age of quantum computing. Our strategy of integrating post-quantum algorithms and implementing secure mechanisms in hardware, is designed to anticipate and address these emerging threats. SEALSQ's support accelerates our ability to deliver this future-ready solution."

By integrating Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) into both the software and hardware layers of its satellites, WISeSat.Space ensures long-term, tamper-resistant security across its entire infrastructure.

SEALSQ-developed secure elements are embedded directly into the onboard satellite systems, allowing:

Cryptographic separation : PQC processes are isolated from core control systems, minimizing the attack surface.

: PQC processes are isolated from core control systems, minimizing the attack surface. Hardware-based key storage : Quantum-resistant keys are generated, stored, and managed in tamper-proof secure hardware.

: Quantum-resistant keys are generated, stored, and managed in tamper-proof secure hardware. Resilient Over-the-Air (OTA) updates : Firmware, certificates, and keys can be updated securely during the satellite's lifecycle.

: Firmware, certificates, and keys can be updated securely during the satellite's lifecycle. Post-Quantum Secure Boot and Communication: Every signal, from launch to ground station to end-user device, is cryptographically signed using NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms like CRYSTALS-Kyber.

This integrated security architecture enables trusted communication between satellites, mobile devices, and terrestrial infrastructures, providing a robust foundation for governments, enterprises, and defense systems seeking long-term protection against quantum-era threats.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

