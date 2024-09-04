

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The most recent COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved on August 22, 2023, is currently accessible at pharmacies across the United States. For uninsured individuals, the cost of the vaccine can reach up to $200.



According to the Washington Post, a deal negotiated by congressional Republicans has resulted in a reduction of $6.1 billion in emergency funding for COVID-19 relief. This reduction effectively brought an end to the Bridge Access Program, which initially commenced in April 2023 and had previously covered vaccine costs for uninsured and underinsured individuals.



This change has sparked concerns about the affordability of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for low-income Americans. Given the significant health risks associated with COVID-19 and the substantial number of annual deaths caused by the virus, the rising costs of the vaccine have raised doubts about the impact on vaccination rates.



Currently, the vaccination rate stands at only 22%, and there are fears that this percentage may decrease further, reports the Post. Additionally, it is worrying that the approximately 25 million uninsured Americans, who generally have poorer health and are less likely to seek medical care, may face greater risks of severe COVID-19 outcomes.



The news about the increased costs for uninsured individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has triggered outrage on various social media platforms. Many individuals have expressed their concerns about the implications of these changes, with some questioning whether this approach truly contributes to the overall safety of the population.



It's important to note that individuals covered by Medicare and Medicaid can still receive the vaccine at no cost. However, about 25 million Americans under the age of 65, who are not covered by these programs, are now left to bear the burden of the high vaccine prices. It's worth mentioning that people of color represent a significant portion of the uninsured population.



Both Pfizer and Moderna have stated that their vaccines would be accessible through patient assistance programs offering free vaccines. However, further details regarding the scope and eligibility of these programs have not been provided by their spokespeople.



