

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iowa Department of Corrections has officially confirmed the presence of Mpox, a contagious virus, at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.



Prior to this discovery, there had been no reported cases of Mpox in Iowa in 2023 until August 24, and only one case was recorded in 2023.



'Mpox Clade 2 has been detected in Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, and we are actively managing the situation with robust health measures. Affected individuals are receiving care, and enhanced sanitation and isolation protocols are in place to prevent further spread. We are working closely with health authorities from Health and Human Services to ensure a coordinated response is utilized,' Iowa Department of Corrections Chief of Staff Paul Cornelius said in a statement.



The exact number of infected inmates is currently unknown, and additional information is not provided due to an ongoing investigation.



It was specified that the detected strain is clade 2, which is generally less severe than clade 1. This strain primarily spreads through sexual and intimate contact and particularly affects men who have sex with men.



The World Health Organization has deemed Mpox a 'public health emergency of international concern' due to increasing case numbers across Africa.



Iowa health authorities recommend refraining from touching rashes or scabs on infected individuals and suggest avoiding indirect contact, such as touching shared surfaces. The Department of Health and Human Services encourages vaccination with the Jynneos mpox vaccine for those at high risk.



A recent CDC report highlighted its high effectiveness, with less than 1% of fully vaccinated individuals becoming infected. Those who did become infected generally experienced milder symptoms compared to unvaccinated individuals. Since the beginning of 2022, more than 120 countries worldwide have reported cases of Mpox, according to the WHO.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News