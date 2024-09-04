

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Several attendees of Lightning in a Bottle near Bakersfield contracted a deadly fungal infection, according to the California Department of Public Health.



As of August 21, officials reported atleast 19 confirmed cases of valley fever, also known as coccidioidomycosis, among the festival attendees and workers, with eight individuals requiring hospitalization.



The show, held from May 22-27 at Buena Vista Lake in Kern County, attracted about 20,000 people for its 16th edition.



The department defines valley fever as a disease caused by a fungus that grows in the soil and dirt in some areas of California and the southwestern United States.



The infection occurs when an individual breathes in fungus spores from dirt and dust in outdoor air, making it difficult to avoid breathing in dust.



The fever primarily affects the lungs, leading to respiratory problems including cough, fever, chest pain, and tiredness.



To prevent infection, the department advises public to avoid dusty areas, keep doors and windows closed on windy days, use N95 respirators to protect against dust, and avoid outdoor activities that stir up dust or dirt.



