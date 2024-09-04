

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $512 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $464 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $661 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $7.710 billion from $7.002 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $512 Mln. vs. $464 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.710 Bln vs. $7.002 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 to $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.1 - $8.4 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.92 -$1.97



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News