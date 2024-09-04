

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study found that troriluzole can prevent early-stage brain changes associated with Alzheimer's disease in mice, offering new hope for potential treatments in humans.



'This study also highlights how scientific advancements can transform our understanding of complex diseases like Alzheimer's,' said Dr. Michael Gramlich, an Assistant Professor of Biophysics and one of the lead researchers.



The researchers at Auburn University checked whether the effects of troriluzole, a novel drug, could help maintain normal brain function in mice genetically modified to replicate early stages of Alzheimer's.



'Our research demonstrates that by targeting synaptic activity early, we may be able to prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer's. This could revolutionize the way we approach treatment for this disease,' the researchers noted.



The findings, published in the Journal of Neurochemistry, showed that troriluzole reduced harmful glutamate levels as well as improved memory and learning in the mice.



'These findings are promising because they suggest that troriluzole can protect the brain at a fundamental level, starting with molecular changes and resulting in improved cognitive abilities,' said Dr. Miranda Reed, a Professor in the department of Drug Discovery at Auburn University. 'It's like repairing an engine before it fails completely.'



The researchers are looking forward to test the impacts of troriluzole at different stages of disease progression.



