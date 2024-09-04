

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the Office of Medical Cannabis, Kentucky's Office of Medical Cannabis for the medical marijuana program has received a total of 2,650 applications.



Of the total applications, 2282 were dispensary applications, 117 were processor applications and three were safety compliance facility applications.



The application portal for the program was open from July 1 to August 31, with a lottery scheduled in October to determine which applicants will receive licenses to operate medical marijuana dispensaries.



The Kentucky chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws has expressed concerns that the large institutions may try to manipulate the lottery by submitting multiple applications under different names.



To address this, Sam Flynn, executive director of the program, said to Louisville TV station WHAS, 'We require in these regulations them to provide us their ownership, their corporate structure, and they have to explicitly disclose whether they have a parent of any kind'.



'Through these mechanisms, we're able to determine whether there is a parent company, and because we define the parent as the applicant, in that case, the parent company can't, in a sense, you know, load the lottery with multiple applications.'



The state plans to launch the program in 2025, with a total of 48 dispensaries operating across Bluegrass region. Jefferson County and Fayette will each have two dispensaries, while other counties will have one.



