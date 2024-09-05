Regulatory News:

ID Logistics Group (the "Company") (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL) (Paris:IDL), European leader in contract logistics, today announces the successful placement of 375,000 new shares with domestic and international institutional investors. The new shares will be issued through a capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights via an accelerated bookbuilding (the "Capital Increase") at a price of €360 per share resulting in gross proceeds of €135 million.

Following strong investors' demand, the initial amount of the Capital Increase of €125 million has been increased to €135 million.

RESULTS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

Number of new shares to be issued: 375,000, i.e., 6.1% of the share capital (prior to the Capital Increase).

Subscription price: €360 per new share (including €0.50 in par value and €359.50 in issue premium), representing a discount of 10.45% on the last closing price prior to transaction announcement on 4 September 2024.

Total amount of the Capital Increase: €135 million.

TRANSACTION RATIONALE AND USE OF PROCEEDS

Over the last years, ID Logistics has experienced a strong development phase by combining targeted acquisitions (Kane Logistics in the US in 2022 and more recently Spedimex in Poland in 2023) and organic growth, accompanying its blue-chip customers on new geographical markets (Italy and United Kingdom). This positive growth momentum has accelerated in the first half of 2024 with the start of new operations, in particular in the United States which recorded like-for-like revenue growth of +34.8% since the beginning of the year. The commercial activity remains strong with numerous new contract wins. For example, by the end of the year, ID Logistics will launch its 3rd site for a global e-commerce leader in the United States and open a new 50,000 sq.m. site in the United Kingdom for a global leader in the fashion industry.

The Capital Increase illustrates the willingness of the Company to strengthen its balance sheet, in order to enhance its financial agility and ability to be ready to seize the multiple growth opportunities ahead, in particular in Europe and in the US.

The net proceeds of the Capital Increase will mostly be allocated to the refinancing of the recent acquisitions in order to increase ID Logistics' investment capabilities.

REFERENCE SHAREHOLDERS' SUBSCRIPTION

Eric Hémar, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of the Company, subscribed to the Capital Increase, through IMMOD, for an amount of €9.45 million, representing 26,250 new shares. Following the completion of the Capital Increase, Eric Hémar holds, indirectly, 2,004,539 shares of the Company through IMMOD and, directly, 1,296,460 shares of the Company, representing an aggregate number of 3,300,999 shares (i.e., 50.41% of the share capital of the Company).

MAIN TERMS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

The Capital Increase has been carried out without shareholders' preferential subscription rights pursuant to the authorization granted by the combined general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on 31 May 2023 (19th resolution) and in accordance with the provisions of Article L.411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

The new shares were offered exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process.

In accordance with the 21st resolution of the general meeting referred to above, the subscription price of €360 represents a discount of 11.69% on the volume-weighted average price of the last three trading days prior to transaction announcement on 4 September 2024.

The new shares will carry dividend rights and will be immediately assimilated to the existing shares of the Company. The new shares will be admitted to trading under the same ISIN code as the existing shares, FR0010929125, on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris

Settlement and delivery of the Capital Increase is expected to take place on 9 September 2024.

LOCK-UP UNDERTAKINGS

As part of the Capital Increase, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 180 calendar days following the settlement and delivery date of the Capital Increase, subject to customary exceptions.

Eric Hémar1 has agreed to a lock-up period of 180 calendar days following the settlement and delivery date of the Capital Increase, subject to customary exceptions.

Christophe Satin2 has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 calendar days following the settlement and delivery date of the Capital Increase, subject to customary exceptions.

DILUTION

For illustrative purposes only, a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital as of 4 September 2024, and not subscribing to the Capital Increase, would hold 0,943% on a non-diluted basis of the share capital following the issue of the new shares pursuant to the Capital Increase.

The share capital of the Company will be allocated as follows:

Allocation before the Capital Increase:

Shareholders Number of shares of the share capital Number of voting rights of voting rights Immod 1,978,289 32.05% 3,643,735 38.36% Eric Hémar 1,296,460 21.00% 2,592,920 27.30% Libertad 137,133 2.22% 274,266 2.89% Christophe Satin 81,029 1.31% 159,948 1.68% Concert 3,492,911 56.58% 6,670,869 70.23% Others 181,571 2.94% 331,889 3.49% Free float 2,496,197 40.44% 2,496,197 26.28% Treasury shares 2,649 0.04% Total 6,173,328 100% 9,498,955 100%

Allocation after the Capital Increase:

Shareholders Number of shares of the share capital Number of voting rights of voting rights Immod 2,004,539 30.61% 3,669,985 37.17% Eric Hémar 1,296,460 19.80% 2,592,920 26.26% Libertad 137,133 2.09% 274,266 2.78% Christophe Satin 81,029 1.24% 159,948 1.62% Concert 3,519,161 53.74% 6,697,119 67.83% Others3 181,571 2.77% 331,889 3.36 Free float 2,844,947 43.45% 2,844,947 28.81% Treasury shares 2,649 0.04% Total 6,548,328 100% 9,873,955 100%

ADVISORS

BNP Paribas and Natixis acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Hogan Lovells LLP acted as Legal Advisor to the Company.

White Case LLP acted as Legal Advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

1 Directly and indirectly through IMMOD. IMMOD is owned 100% by Comète SARL (the latter acting as lead holding company). Comète SARL is owned 50.25% by Mr. Eric Hémar, the remaining being owned by his spouse and their children.

2 Directly and indirectly through Libertad SARL. Libertad SARL is owned 90% by Mr. Christophe Satin and 10% by his spouse.

3 The Other shareholders are registered shareholders and are primarily current or former Group employees, none of whom individually hold more than 2% of the capital or voting rights.

