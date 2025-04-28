Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) announces that its 2024 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 25, 2025 (n°D.25-0305).

The Universal Registration Document is available on ID Logistics's website (www.id-logistics.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at ID Logistics' registered office at 55, chemin des Engrenauds, 13660 Orgon France.

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance along with the related statutory auditors report

The annual financial report for the year 2024

The description of the shares buy-back program.

NEXT PUBLICATION

Revenues for 2nd quarter of 2025: July 23, 2025, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS :

ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenues of €3.3 billion in 2024. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 18 countries representing, more than 9 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 42,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

