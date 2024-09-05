

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group Plc. (ASHM.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 30 June 2024 rose about 15% to 128.1 million pounds from the prior year's 111.8 million pounds, reflecting higher contribution from seed capital investments and interest income, and 5.2 million pounds realized gain on disposal of investments.



Annual profit attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 93.7 million pounds or 13.55 pence per share from 83.3 million pounds or 12.15 pence per share in the previous year.



From an operating perspective, the performance was influenced by the 10% lower level of average AuM and higher total operating costs The resulting adjusted earnings per share of 10.5 pence per share was 17% lower than in the prior year.



Net revenue was 189.3 million pounds down from 196.4 million pounds in the prior year.



Net revenue was 4% lower than in the prior year as a consequence of the impact of lower average Assets under management (AuM) on net management fees, mostly offset by higher performance fees. On an adjusted basis, excluding FX translation effects, net revenue also fell by 4% to 187.8 million pounds.



Final ordinary dividend maintained at 12.1 pence per share, to give total dividends per share of 16.9 pence. The dividend will be paid on 6 December 2024 to all shareholders on the register on 8 November 2024.



