

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has called on Republicans in Congress to finally say 'enough is enough' and work with Democrats to pass gun safety legislation.



'We must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once again, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers,' Biden said in a statement issued in the wake of the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia.



'These measures will not bring those who were tragically killed today back, but it will help prevent more tragic gun violence from ripping more families apart,' he added.



Two teachers and two students of Apalachee High School in the city of Winder were killed in a shooting spree by a 14 year-old boy on Wednesday.



Eight students and one teacher were wounded.



Police arrested the suspect, Colt Gray, from the campus.



Gray, who is a student of the school, will be prosecuted as an adult, reports say.



Nearly two dozen incidents of shooting have been recorded in U.S. schools this year, according to data by magazine Education Week. This resulted in 11 deaths.



