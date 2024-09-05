

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rebounded on Thursday, after having fallen for a fourth day to their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday.



Spot gold climbed 0.8 percent to $2,516.69 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $2,545.90.



The dollar wobbled as markets bolstered bets on steep rate cuts by the Federal Reserve following the U.S. job openings data.



The latest job openings and labor turnover summary report released on Wednesday signaled cooling hiring in July.



The Fed's Beige Book showed flat or declining economic activity across most regions in recent weeks, fueling anxiety about the economic outlook.



U.S. reports on jobless claims, private sector employment and service sector activity may shed further light on the health of the world's largest economy later today.



Investors also eagerly await the release of more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday that could influence the Fed's plans for how it trims its benchmark interest rates.



Traders currently expect that the U.S. central bank will cut its benchmark rate by 1 percent by the end of 2024.



