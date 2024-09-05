

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction sector contracted further in August due to the steep drop in housing and commercial projects, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index posted 38.9 in August, down from July's 11-month high of 40.0. This was the lowest score since May.



A reading below 50.0 indicates contraction. The latest score was below the average recorded over the current downturn that began in April 2022.



'The construction sector is cementing its path deeper into recession, Hamburg Commercial Bank Chief Economist Cyrus de la Rubia said.



'It seems the ECB's cautious approach to cutting rates - we expect a second cut on September 12th - is not doing much to ease the pressure on builders at the moment,' de la Rubia said.



Housing activity registered the most marked decline since April. Work on commercial building projects also posted the fastest fall since the start of the year. The civil engineering sector posted the smallest fall since February.



The survey showed that job cuts deepened, despite a slower decline in new orders and slightly less pessimism among firms towards the year-ahead outlook.



Regarding prices, data showed that price pressures eased across the construction sector, reflecting not only a fifth straight monthly fall in purchasing costs, but also a renewed reduction in subcontractor rates.



