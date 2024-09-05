

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The United States has warned that any nuclear attack by North Korea against it or its allies will result in the end of the authoritarian Communist regime.



The warning comes in a readout of the U.S.-South Korea Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group meeting, issued by the Pentagon.



The United States reiterated its ironclad commitment to utilize the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to support extended deterrence for South Korea.



In the meeting, the two sides shared assessments on Pyongyang's 'dangerous and irresponsible behavior' including its ongoing missile launches and continued pursuit of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. Both sides also shared concerns over North Korea's recent reckless and dangerous behaviors along the DMZ that raise the risk of inadvertent escalation on the Peninsula.



'Both sides reaffirmed that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK will be met with a swift, overwhelming, and decisive response, and the United States reiterated that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the United States or its allies is unacceptable and will result in the end of that regime,' the statement says.



The United States reiterated its strong support for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's aim to open a path for serious and sustained diplomacy with the North.



South Korea and the United States identified measures to address the challenge posed by increased security cooperation between North Korea and Russia. Both sides resolved to closely monitor what Russia provides to Pyongyang.



The foreign affairs and defense agencies of the United States and South Korea convened the fifth meeting of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group in Washington Wednesday. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins and Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Cara Abercrombie led the U.S. delegation. First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong Kyun and Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Dr.Cho Chang Lae led the South Korean delegation.



The EDSCG serves as a key annual forum for the Alliance to discuss and coordinate on security strategy and policy issues affecting the Korean Peninsula and broader Indo-Pacific.



