Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome experienced mining engineer and former institutional portfolio manager Murray John to its Board of Directors' advisory team.

Mr. John graduated from the Camborne School of Mines in 1980 with a B. Sc (Hons) in mining engineering and has extensive industry experience working as a mining engineer. He received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto in 1993. Mr John has been involved in the resources investment industry since 1992 and has worked as an investment banker, buy-side mining analyst, sell-side mining analyst and portfolio manager.

Mr. John is currently Chairman of Discovery Metals Corp. and Prime Mining Corp. and is a member of the Board of Directors of Osisko Gold Royalties, Ltd .

Previously, Mr. John was President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Resources Limited, a private resource-focused investment company, and Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager with Goodman Investment Counsel.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented:

"I am very pleased to welcome Murray to our board advisory team, he adds a wealth of corporate, project development, financing and M&A expertise to the Gladiator team. I look forward to working together on both the future funding requirements and the technical and strategic development of our high-grade Whitehorse Copper Project".

DIGITAL MARKETING SERVICES AGREEMENT

Gladiator also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media") to provide strategic digital media and consulting services to the Company. Winning Media is a Houston, Texas based marketing agency that delivers services to a diverse group of clients across North America, providing strategic digital media services, marketing, advertising and data analytic services. The Company and Winning Media act at arm's length and neither Winning Media nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Winning Media will provide strategic digital media services including marketing services, news dissemination, data analytics services, content development, media buying and distribution, and campaign reporting and optimization. The Company has agreed to pay Winning Media USD $80,000 and the services are expected to take place between the date hereof and October 5, 2024.

ABOUT GLADIATOR METALS CORP.

Gladiator Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the advancement of multiple high- grade copper prospects at its Whitehorse Copper Project (the "Project"), an advanced-stage copper (Cu) ± molybdenum (Mo) ± silver (Ag) ± gold (Au) skarn exploration project. The Whitehorse Copper Project comprises 314 contiguous claims covering approximately 5,380 Hectares (13,294 acres) in the Whitehorse Mining District located close to well-established infrastructure.

