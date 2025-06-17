Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") has received all assay results from its recently completed phase 1 drill program at Cowley Park (7 holes, CPG-072 to CPG-076) as well as results from the first 8 holes (1443.23m, CPG-077 to CPG-080D1) of the ongoing phase 2 drill program. Drilling was designed to target strike extensions to previously identified and announced high-grade copper skarn mineralization (for example CPG-047: 98m @ 1.49% Cu incl. 14m @ 7.67% Cu1).

Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth and is the focus of ongoing drilling with two rigs currently operating at Cowley Park. Significant mineralized intercepts include:

CPG-078 returned 58.7m @ 1.94% Cu from 102.3m plus 0.06 g/t Au, 3.88 g/t Ag & 626 ppm Mo including:



11.1m @ 6.00% Cu from 113.9m plus 0.10 g/t Au, 7.24 g/t Ag & 1,964 ppm Mo

11.1m @ 6.00% Cu from 113.9m plus 0.10 g/t Au, 7.24 g/t Ag & 1,964 ppm Mo

and:

8.0m @ 3.80% Cu from 153m plus 0.04 g/t Au, 5.20 g/t Ag & 524 ppm Mo

CPG-077 returned 24.8m @ 0.77% Cu from 30m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.53 g/t Ag & 442 ppm Mo including:



16.8m @ 1.03% Cu from 38m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.74 g/t Ag & 582 ppm Mo

16.8m @ 1.03% Cu from 38m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.74 g/t Ag & 582 ppm Mo

and:

6.0m @ 2.18% Cu from 68m plus 0.04 g/t Au, 13.23 g/t Ag & 56 ppm Mo

Drill hole CPG-078 confirms the extension of high-grade copper and molybdenum mineralization to near surface and now defined over more than 250m of strike and 200m down dip in the northeast of the project area. Drill hole CPG-077 confirms continuity of high-grade mineralization near surface, 190m to the west of CPG-078.

CPG-079D1 returned 43.0m @ 0.74% Cu from 79m plus 0.05 g/t Au, 7.1 g/t Ag & 57 ppm Mo including: 14.5m @ 1.23% Cu from 79m plus 0.08 g/t Au, 11.02 g/t Ag & 48 ppm Mo

CPG-080D1 returned 8.0m @ 1.75% Cu from 35m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.95 g/t Ag & 54 ppm Mo

CPG-077D1 returned 31.0m @ 0.67% Cu from 39m plus 0.01 g/t Au,1.84 g/t Ag & 387 ppm Mo

CPG-077D2 returned 12.0m @ 0.75% Cu from 39m plus 0.03 g/t Au,3.22 g/t Ag & 422 ppm Mo

CPG-074 returned 18.0m @ 0.65% Cu from 17m plus 0.05 g/t Au, 2.26 g/t Ag & 333 ppm Mo

CPG-075D1 returned 4m @ 1.32% Cu from 95m plus 0.16 g/t Au, 12.65 g/t Ag & 108 ppm Mo and: 8.0m @ 1.12% Cu from 105m plus 0.03 g/t Au, 3.73 g/t Ag & 178 ppm Mo

CPG-076 returned 16.0m @ 0.50% Cu from 82m plus 0.06 g/t Au, 3.48 g/t Ag & 433 ppm Mo including: 6.0m @ 1.08% Cu from 86m plus 0.14 g/t Au, 7.67 g/t Ag & 348 ppm Mo



In addition, results from a third diamond drill rig targeting high priority regional prospects are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Gladiator CEO Jason Bontempo commented:

"Ongoing resource definition drilling on the defined high-grade mineralized skarn at Cowley Park continues to deliver consistent high copper grades from near surface and confirms the exciting potential of the Cowley Park prospect. Ongoing exploration drilling is now focused on further step out drill holes and on testing the vertical extents of these zones below the depth of current drilling.

Gladiator currently has two rigs operating at Cowley Park and a third conducting exploration on regional targets. We look forward to presenting further results from resource definition and exploration drilling in the coming months."

1 Refer News Release Dated 18th November 2024 "Gladiator Intersects 14m @ 7.67% Cu Within 98m @ 1.49% Cu down dip from 26m @ 3.31% Cu at Cowley Park".

COWLEY PARK DRILLING

The recently completed 2025 Phase 1 diamond drilling campaign comprised 23 diamond drill holes (CPG-065 to CPG-076) for 4,377m (Figure 1) at Cowley Park. Results for the remaining unreleased seven holes have now been received (CPG-072 to CPG-076). In addition, results from the ongoing Phase 2 drilling (8 holes, CPG-077 to CPG-080D1 for 1,443.23m) have also been received, refer Figure 1 & Table 1 for drillhole locations and all recently returned drill results. Drilling is ongoing with two rigs in operation at Cowley Park.

Drilling was designed to:

Confirm and test the continuity of near surface, high-grade copper mineralization for future high-grade copper resource definition (Figure 1).

Confirm high-grade domain continuity encountered within the Cowley Park prospect and explore exploration upside and potential for repeated zones.

Test significant exploration upside including extensions to known high-grade copper skarn mineralization and test sub-parallel trends recently identified in drilling.

Test the previously unrecognized resource potential of the endoskarn copper mineralization at Cowley Park which has not been systematically targeted or sampled in historic drilling.

Test the economic potential of complimentary co-products to copper mineralization including molybdenum, gold, and silver.

Drill Hole CPG-078 was designed to test the up-dip extension of high-grade copper and molybdenum mineralization defined over more than 250m of strike and 200m of down dip depth in the northeast of the project area. This hole confirms the continuity of high-grade copper-skarn mineralization extending to near surface with results including:

CPG-078 returned 58.7m @ 1.94% Cu from 102.3m plus 0.06 g/t Au, 3.88 g/t Ag & 626 ppm Mo including:



11.1m @ 6.00% Cu from 113.9m plus 0.10 g/t Au, 7.24 g/t Ag & 1,964 ppm Mo

11.1m @ 6.00% Cu from 113.9m plus 0.10 g/t Au, 7.24 g/t Ag & 1,964 ppm Mo

And:

8.0m @ 3.80% Cu from 153m plus 0.04 g/t Au, 5.20 g/t Ag & 524 ppm Mo

Figure 1: Plan map of Cowley Park over LIDAR DTM. Gladiator drill collars colored by sum Cu% x length (m), historical collars not shown. New drill results subject to this release highlighted in yellow .

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/255790_8437dd5a14775bc0_003full.jpg

Near surface drilling 190m to the west of CPG-078 has also returned further shallow, high-grade copper skarn intercepts demonstrating the continuity of mineralization close to surface with results including:

CPG-077 returned 24.8m @ 0.77% Cu from 30m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.53 g/t Ag & 442 ppm Mo including:



16.8m @ 1.03% Cu from 38m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.74 g/t Ag & 442 ppm Mo

16.8m @ 1.03% Cu from 38m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.74 g/t Ag & 442 ppm Mo

And:

6.0m @ 2.18% Cu from 68m plus 0.04 g/t Au, 13.23 g/t Ag & 56 ppm Mo

CPG-077D1 returned 31.0m @ 0.67% Cu from 39m plus 0.01 g/t Au, 1.84 g/t Ag & 387 ppm Mo





CPG-077D2 returned 12.0m @ 0.75% Cu from 39m plus 0.03 g/t Au, 3.22 g/t Ag & 422 ppm Mo

In addition to near surface drilling on the northern side of Cowley Park, 100m spaced step out drilling on the southern limb of the prospect continues to define underexplored high-grade mineralization along strike from previously announced first pass drilling in the area which included 78m @ 0.92% Cu (CPG-071D1, refer to news release 12th May 2025). New results include:

CPG-079D1 returned 43m @ 0.74% Cu from 79m plus 0.05 g/t Au, 7.1 g/t Ag & 57 ppm Mo including:



14.5m @ 1.23% Cu from 79m plus 0.08 g/t Au, 11.02 g/t Ag & 48 ppm Mo

14.5m @ 1.23% Cu from 79m plus 0.08 g/t Au, 11.02 g/t Ag & 48 ppm Mo

Continuity of mineralization throughout the prospect area continues to be further defined by significant widths of copper-skarn mineralization including:

CPG-080D1 returned 8.0m @ 1.75% Cu from 35m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.95 g/t Ag & 54 ppm Mo

CPG-074 returned 18.0m @ 0.65% Cu from 17m plus 0.05 g/t Au, 2.26 g/t Ag & 333 ppm Mo

CPG-076 returned 16.0m @ 0.50% Cu from 82m plus 0.06 g/t Au, 3.48 g/t Ag & 433 ppm Mo including: 6.0m @ 1.08% Cu from 86m plus 0.14 g/t Au, 7.67 g/t Ag & 348 ppm Mo

6.0m @ 1.08% Cu from 86m plus 0.14 g/t Au, 7.67 g/t Ag & 348 ppm Mo

Initial step out drilling to the west of the deposit area has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper skarn mineralization which will be subject to further drilling in the coming weeks. Results include:

CPG-075D1 returned 4m @ 1.32% Cu from 95m plus 0.16 g/t Au, 12.65 g/t Ag & 108 ppm Mo and: 8.0m @ 1.12% Cu from 105m plus 0.03 g/t Au, 3.73 g/t Ag & 178 ppm Mo

8.0m @ 1.12% Cu from 105m plus 0.03 g/t Au, 3.73 g/t Ag & 178 ppm Mo

This drilling is to be utilized in the maiden resource estimate for Cowley Park, planned for Q2 2026. Results from ongoing drilling is expected in the coming weeks along with initial results from regional drilling at the Arctic Chief and Best Chance prospect areas.

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The ongoing drilling at Cowley Park is part of a planned 29,000m drill program targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt before the end of Q4 2025. Drilling is designed with the following objectives:

1 - Advancing Cowley Park to resource definition and expansion:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for an inferred resource at Cowley Park.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralization at Cowley Park.

2 - Exploration drilling at:

Chiefs Trend: Highlight further high-grade, near-term copper resource potential by testing near historic mine exploration upside.

Best Chance: Drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance and Arctic Chief prospects.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Drilling will be supported by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Gravity surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief Deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 11.1 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

Project Highlights

Advanced 35km long High-Grade Copper belt

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Territory of Yukon

More than 10,000m completed to date in 2025 at the cornerstone Cowley Park Deposit

A further 30,000m diamond drilling planned in 2025 with three diamond drill rigs currently operating

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant resources, Q2 2026

The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief Deposit and other deposits

1967-82 HudBay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CPG-072 188.98 505,725 6,715,471 -59 8

31.00 53.00 22.00 0.28 0.03 1.95 2118.18











Incl. 39.00 49.00 10.00 0.27 0.02 1.54 4441.00 CPG-073 230.12 505,693 6,715,439 -45 10

66.00 86.00 20.00 0.47 0.04 3.01 396.90 CPG-074 210.31 506,033 6,715,230 -60 10

17.00 35.00 18.00 0.65 0.05 2.26 332.56













41.00 50.95 9.95 0.40 0.02 2.58 99.18













99.00 120.00 21.00 0.27 0.01 0.90 206.38













180.35 194.00 13.65 0.39 0.03 2.10 104.78 CPG-074D1 234.70 506,033 6,715,230 -83 190

12.00 25.00 13.00 0.31 0.01 0.51 25.57 CPG-075 236.22 505,741 6,715,374 -45 150

No Significant Assay CPG-075D1 199.03 505,741 6,715,374 -60 10

95.00 99.00 4.00 1.32 0.16 12.65 107.50













105.00 113.00 8.00 1.12 0.03 3.73 178.00











Incl. 107.00 111.00 4.00 1.91 0.05 6.35 119.00













159.00 163.00 4.00 0.63 0.48 4.15 27.00 CPG-076 265.18 506,047 6,715,265 -60 10

40.00 64.00 24.00 0.34 0.03 3.46 104.00













82.00 98.00 16.00 0.50 0.06 3.48 432.88













86.00 92.00 6.00 1.08 0.14 7.67 348.00













162.00 182.00 20.00 0.35 0.00 1.03 102.40













166.00 174.00 8.00 0.52 0.00 1.58 144.75 CPG-077 199.64 506,016 6,715,460 -60 10

30.00 54.80 24.80 0.77 0.02 2.53 441.99











Incl. 38.00 54.80 16.80 1.03 0.02 2.74 582.35













68.00 74.00 6.00 2.18 0.04 13.23 56.33 CPG-077D1 131.06 506,016 6,715,460 -41 348

39.00 70.00 31.00 0.67 0.01 1.84 387.26











Incl. 55.00 68.00 13.00 0.84 0.01 2.32 413.62 CPG-077D2 163.07 506,016 6,715,460 -43 30

39.00 51.00 12.00 0.75 0.03 3.22 421.83 CPG-078 166.12 506,245 6,715,494 -43 234

41.00 49.00 8.00 0.65 0.01 1.75 125.25













63.00 90.00 27.00 0.71 0.07 4.38 445.45













73.00 90.00 17.00 0.92 0.09 5.80 447.48













73.00 86.00 13.00 0.71 0.07 3.67 404.71













102.30 161.00 58.70 1.94 0.06 3.88 626.16











inc. 113.90 125.00 11.10 6.00 0.10 7.24 1964.13











and inc. 153.00 161.00 8.00 3.80 0.04 5.20 523.75 CPG-079 330.71 506,135 6,715,231 -48 10

64.00 98.00 34.00 0.27 0.06 1.37 109.65 CPG-079D1 281.94 506,132 6,715,228 -59 36

79.00 122.00 43.00 0.74 0.05 7.10 56.69











Incl. 79.00 93.50 14.50 1.23 0.08 11.02 48.15 CPG-079D2 160.02 506,132 6,715,228 -50 59







No Assays CPG-079D3

506,132 6,715,228











No Assays CPG-080 213.36 506,013 6,715,415 -60 335

66.00 81.75 15.75 0.32 0.00 1.23 186.14













90.00 102.00 12.00 0.57 0.01 1.59 106.41 CPG-080D1 239.27 506,013 6,715,415 -60 10

35.00 43.00 8.00 1.75 0.02 2.95 53.75













64.00 76.00 12.00 0.34 0.00 0.83 35.00













35.00 39.00 4.00 3.08 0.03 5.15 48.00













92.00 102.00 10.00 0.46 0.00 1.18 137.20













202.00 206.00 4.00 0.62 0.02 3.25 183.50

Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley Park. Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system at Cowley Park is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well as different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system at Cowley Park is complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed.

Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director and CEO

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

