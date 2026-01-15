Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant new discovery at the Whitehorse Copper Belt from maiden drilling at a new target adjacent to the historic Black Cub South pit. Results from the five-hole (1,411m) drill program, have identified significant mineralization adjacent to the Cub Trend defined by historical drilling and mining over a >1.5km strike length, with all five drillholes intersecting high-grade copper-gold-magnetite skarn.

SUMMARY

Previously unknown high-grade copper-gold-magnetite skarn intersected in all five drillholes of maiden drilling at new target area adjacent to the previously mined Black Cub South Open Pit, with results including:



44.2m @ 1.69% Cu, 0.93 g/t Au & 15.39 g/t Ag from 173.8m, including 27m of 2.56% Cu, 1.44 g/t Au & 23.85 g/t Ag from 183.0m. High grade mineralization now defined over more than 300m of strike and 300m down dip and remains open in all directions. Validates geophysical targeting based on combined Gravity and IP, unlocking exploration potential of the entire Whitehorse Copper Belt. Defined mineralization under cover and blind to previous exploration efforts with target recently identified from Gladiator's ongoing geophysical programs. Undrilled high-tenor chargeability anomalies identified from recent Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys extend target area a further 200m to the south.

Drilling targeted overlapping Induced Polarization (IP) and gravity anomalies beneath shallow cover, with five holes confirming high-grade copper-gold-silver magnetite skarn over 300m within a broader 800m coincidental IP and gravity geophysical anomaly. This has led to the new Cub Trend discovery known as "Cub East", which remains open in all directions.

Recently returned assays from Cub East confirmed drilling intersected strong copper and gold magnetite-skarn mineralization. Results include:

BCG-014 returned 44.2m @ 1.69% Cu, 0.93 g/t Au & 15.39 g/t Ag from 173.8m, including: 27m of 2.56% Cu, 1.44 g/t Au & 23.85 g/t Ag from 183.0m.

BCG-017 returned 17.70m @ 1.76% Cu, 0.69 g/t Au & 13.62 g/t Ag from 176.3m, including: 13.7m @ 2.20% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au & 17.34 g/t Ag from 176.3m

BCG-015 returned 16.3m @ 1.51% Cu, 0.24 g/t Au & 3.20 g/t Ag from 121.7m, including : 9.3m @ 2.45% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au & 3.91 g/t Ag from 121.7m

BCG-013 returned 19.0m @ 0.96% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au & 8.83 g/t Ag from 171.0m, including: 5.1m @ 2.82% Cu, 0.69 g/t Au & 23.09 g/t Ag from 171.0m



Drilling on resumption in February 2026 will target further strike and up-dip extensions within the 800m geophysical anomalies, to expand the mineralized footprint and bring mineralization closer to surface from the initially targeted deeper drilling focused on the broader IP responses.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented:

"Gladiator's maiden drilling campaign on the newly identified geophysical target at Cub East has delivered exceptional high-grade results and a major new discovery, fully validating the company's innovative exploration strategy. These achievements underscore the vast, untapped potential of the already prolific Whitehorse Copper belt.

All five drillholes intersected previously unknown zones of high-grade copper-gold-magnetite skarn, confirming robust continuity across more than 350 meters of strike and 300 meters down-dip. This large, mineralized footprint signals significant volume and growth potential, with mineralization remaining open in every direction. Adding to the excitement, Gladiator's ongoing IP survey has revealed strong chargeability anomalies extending well beyond the current drill area, pointing to further expansion opportunities to the south as well as at depth.

This new discovery was identified, under cover, through a combination of detailed gravity and IP surveys which enabled highly accurate drill targeting that intersected mineralisation within 10 metres of modelled geophysical anomalism. Following the validation of this low-cost geophysical approach to exploration on the Whitehorse Copper Belt further gravity and IP will be expanded to unlock previously unexplored areas in the coming months.

Additional assay results from Gladiator's 2025 resource drilling at the Cowley prospect are expected in the coming weeks, with drilling set to resume later this month. Backed by full funding and an ambitious 2026 exploration program of approximately 50,000 meters, Gladiator is positioned for transformative growth and continued success in 2026. This is not just exploration - it's discovery at its finest."

BLACK CUB NORTH DRILLING

Gladiator has received all assay results for five diamond drill holes (BCG-013 to BCG-017), totaling 1,411m at the Cub East prospect adjacent to the >1.5km Cub Trend and the former Black Cub South Open Pit Mine.

Drilling at Cub East aimed to test recently identified coincidental gravity and Induced Polarization (IP) anomalies that extend over at least 800 meters and the effectiveness of geophysical methods such as gravity and Induced Polarization (IP) that Gladiator has been extensively completing throughout 2025 to target high-grade copper skarn mineralization.

During late 2025, four IP surveys lines (L-300, L480, L-620, L-800; Figure 1) were completed over a 1.1 by 1.5 km area along the Cub Trend. The new Cub East Discovery was identified from IP responses showing both high resistivity and high chargeability combined with high gravity anomalism.

Results of these initial IP survey lines defined four separate overlapping high chargeability and high resistivity IP responses across an 800-m strike length, with the easternmost line (L-800) located ~330-m east of the easternmost hole BCG-017 (17.70m 1.76% Cu, 0.69 g/t Au & 13.62 g/t Ag from 176.3m). The results of the IP strongly suggest that the current favorable response of the system is at least 800m long (strike extent) and remains open.

Mineralization at Cub East is consistent with high-grade magnetite skarn intersected at the previously drilled Black Cub North prospect, and the previously mined Black Cub South deposit. Holes BCG-013 and BCG-014 are potentially 200m downdip of historical mineralization intersected at Black Cub North on the eastern flank of the intrusive system (Refer Figure 2), which include historical intercepts such as 31.2m @ 1.2% Cu in BLC-015 (refer to news release dated May 11 2023 "Gladiator Metals Announces Initial Drill Intercepts from Compilation of Historic Drilling Data at Cub Trend' for details).

Holes BCG-013 and BCG-014 targeted an IP chargeability & resistivity anomaly identified by Gladiator. Following successful results, further step-out drilling was completed 150m to the northwest (BCG-015 & BCG-016) and 150m to the southeast (BCG-017). All holes intersected significant Cu, Au, and Ag mineralization, confirming over 300m of strike continuity in the new zone, which remains open.

Not only does this drilling indicate the significant volume and grade potential of the recently discovered Cub East target but they also confirm the underexplored nature of the more than 1.5km Bear Cub trend. Additional drilling in this area is considered a priority by Gladiator, particularly when combined with the confirmed ability of IP to improve targeting.





Figure 1: - Plan map of Black Cub over Drone Aeromagnetic Survey. New drill results from Cub East subject to this release highlighted in yellow. Please note Section Line showing projection of Figure 2.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/280465_88ac8435041d7b15_003full.jpg





Figure 2: Section through Cub East (Viewing NNW) showing location of BCG-013 & BCG-014 holes with previous drilling completed by Gladiator Metals (BCG-001-012). Refer to Figure 1 above for the location of section. With recent results in this release highlighted in yellow.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/280465_88ac8435041d7b15_004full.jpg

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) BCG-013 297.79 503,041 6,715,409 -61 222

135.00 141.00 6.00 0.59 0.02 2.23 5













149.00 151.00 2.00 1.67 0.27 22.30 1













171.00 190.00 19.00 0.96 0.29 8.83 6











Incl. 171.00 176.10 5.10 2.82 0.69 23.09 4













202.10 208.00 5.90 0.43 0.61 6.21 9 BCG-014 268.83 503,090 6,715,453 -59 222

159.90 165.10 5.20 1.14 0.04 1.69 5













173.80 218.00 44.20 1.69 0.93 15.39 2











Incl 183.00 218.00 35.00 2.07 1.16 19.12 2











Incl 183.00 210.00 27.00 2.56 1.44 23.85 1 BCG-015 291.08 502,901 6,715,478 -60 252

121.70 138.00 16.30 1.51 0.24 3.20 6











Incl. 121.70 131.00 9.30 2.45 0.29 3.91 9











Incl. 121.70 129.00 7.30 2.92 0.34 4.41 11 BCG-016 288.04 502,998 6,715,509 -60 253

133.50 135.00 1.50 0.60 0.12 3.50 6 BCG-017 265.18 503,127 6,715,283 -60 225

176.30 194.00 17.70 1.76 0.69 13.62 9











Incl. 176.30 190.00 13.70 2.20 0.88 17.34 10











Incl. 176.30 186.00 9.70 2.88 1.21 23.52 1





























Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cub East. Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system are complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

FURTHER INFORMATION

In October 2025, Aurora Geosciences completed four IP/Resistivity surveys in the Cub Trend on behalf of Gladiator. The program was designed to assist in target definition and support drill hole planning, particularly in areas of thicker till cover. Station spacing and line length varied for each survey line to accommodate a range of target depths.

Aurora Geosciences also completed ground-based gravity surveys on behalf of Gladiator in October 2025, covering the Cub Trend. The program was designed to assist in target definition and support drill hole planning, particularly in areas of shallow till cover. The survey was conducted on an initial 400 x 25m line spacings with infill lines completed on areas where warranted to tighten the survey to 200m x 25m survey spacings.

The gravity survey measures variations in the Earth's gravitational field to identify subsurface variations in density. Copper skarn mineralization in the Whitehorse district that has significantly and measurable higher density than the surrounding country rock, enabling sub-surface anomalism to be targeted by first pass drilling to define if high-density bodies may represent areas of prospective mineralization.

Instrumentation used in the survey consists of two Scintrex gravimeters and two Leica RTK GPS receivers.

EXPLORATION STRATEGY - 2026

The reported drilling at the Cub East is part of ~50,000m of drilling completed during 2025 targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt.

In addition, Gladiator is fully funded to execute more a further 50,000m's of additional diamond drilling in 2026. This drilling will be driven by expanded gravity and induced polarization (IP) surveys coupled with further surface mapping and data integration throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt.

Drilling will be designed with the following objectives:

1 - Advancing Cowley to resource definition and expansion:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for an inferred resource at Cowley.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralization at Cowley, including drill testing of the highly ranked Cowley clone at Great Southern (~2km south of Cowley resource definition drilling).

Cowley Porphyry Exploration: Targeting intrusive hosted mineralization through hyperspectral and multi-element geochemical vectoring combined with geological observations and existing geophysical datasets (refer to news release dated August 11 2025 "Gladiator Discovers New Zone in First Drilling Below 200m at Cowley').

2 - Exploration drilling:

Chiefs Trend: Highlight further high-grade, near-term copper resource potential by testing near historic mine exploration upside and recently defined, and untested geophysical targets (refer to news release dated October 16 2025 "Gladiator Identifies New Targets at Little Chief and Cowley Park'). Expand geophysical surveys to define new targets in the area and further target intrusive hosted mineralization through hyperspectral and multi-element geochemical vectoring combined with geological observations and existing geophysical datasets (refer to news release dated September 15 2025 "Gladiator Identifies New Skarn and Intrusive Related Copper-Gold Mineralization in First Drilling at Valerie and Little Chief').

Best Chance: Further drill testing of outcropping and shallow covered high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance and Arctic Chief prospects.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling. Further drilling on the recently identified Cub East target to advance target to resource definition.

Drilling will be supported by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Gravity surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced 35km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon Territory

Approximately 50,000m of drilling planned for 2026, focussed on near-term high-grade copper skarn resources prospects including the cornerstone Cowley project (further assays pending), Chiefs trend, Cub trend and Arctic Chief trend all within 15km of strike of each other.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource(s), in 2026.

The Whitehorse Copper Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief, Arctic Chief, Keewenaw & Black Cub South and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples within a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to their Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.

Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). (https://ia800206.us.archive.org/20/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf)

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

President and CEO

