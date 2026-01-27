Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the last 32 drill holes, totalling 8,072 metres drilled at its Cowley prospect in 2025.

SUMMARY

Excellent Continuity: Drilling on the Northern Limb has continued to intersect significant, near-surface, continuous high-grade mineralization, highlighted by hole CPG-112D2 that returned 92m @ 1.03% Cu from 2m, underscoring the project's potential. Vertical Expansion: High-grade skarn mineralization intersected in the Southern Limb was extended vertically by 85m from previous intercepts, confirming continuity of the limb and unlocking further potential of the southern limb, where Gladiator plans to bring mineralization to near surface under Class 3 permit drilling. Major Scale: The Cowley mineralized system now boasts a large lateral footprint of over 1,200m in strike length, 450m in width, and 300m in depth, and remains open in every direction, offering significant opportunity for further discovery. New Discovery: A sub-parallel zone of mineralization was intercepted at depth in hole CPG-114D1, with magnetic data now pointing to over 600m of untested strike potential - setting the stage for future exploration.

Recent drilling at Cowley continues to extend strong near-surface copper, gold, and molybdenum mineralization. Key results from the west side of the "Northern Limb" include:

CPG-112D2 returned 130m @ 0.78% Cu from 2m, including: 92m @ 1.03% Cu 0.11 g/t Au , 6.38 g/t Ag & 393 ppm Mo from 2m; 24m @ 1.68% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au , 13.86 g/t Ag & 332 ppm Mo from 2m; and 16.1m @ 1.46% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 5.45 g/t Ag & 870 ppm Mo from 39.1m.

CPG-112D1 returned 47.17m @ 0.70% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 4.67 g/t Ag & 236 ppm Mofrom 1.6m, including: 10m @ 1.38% Cu 0.18 g/t Au, 11.44 g/t Ag & 355 ppm Mo from 15.0m; and 5.77m @ 1.15% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au , 5.28 g/t Ag & 507 ppm Mo from 43m



Drilling on the far east side of the Northern Limb (~310m east of CPG-112D2) continued to intercept significant mineralization, with further drilling planned to be completed under Class 3 permit conditions to extend mineralization further east along strike. Results included:

CPG-117D2 , drilled ~310m east of CPG-112D2 returned 61m @ 1.25% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 8.97 g/t Ag & 442 ppm Mo from 108 m, including: 44m @ 1.57% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au , 11.73 g/t Ag & 536 ppm Mo from 114m;



Drilling on the "Southern Limb", continued to extended skarn mineralization >250m east, confirming vertical continuity down dip from CPG-118 (13.2m @ 1.50% Cu, 0.50 g/t Au, 10.16 g/t Ag & 314 ppm Mo1). Notable southern limb results include:

CPG-120 returned 14m @ 1.29% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 10.36 g/t Ag & 656 ppm Mo from 149m.

Additionally, access on the western side of the Southern Limb allowed Gladiator to start bringing mineralization closer to surface whilst waiting on Class 3 permitting to target the limb near surface. Drilling returned:

CPG-119D1 returned 38.3 m @ 0.84% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au , 9.11 g/t Ag & 351 ppm Mo from 42.7m; including: 14.65m @ 1.53% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au, 16.08 g/t Ag & 664 ppm Mo from 42.7m and 4.0m @ 1.54% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au , 18.8 g/t Ag & 198 ppm Mo from 77.0m.



Gladiator has advanced step-out drilling across accessible areas, consistently intersecting new mineralization whilst moving towards a maiden resource for Cowley. Additional significant intercepts outside of the known Northern and Southern Limbs, include:

CPG-115 returned 12.15m @ 1.49% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 8.13 g/t Ag & 216 ppm Mo from 99m; including: 5.85m @ 2.70% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 14.92 g/t Ag & 206 ppm Mo from 101.15m; and

CPG-121D2 returned 12.5m @ 0.87% Cu from 111.65m, Including 7.15m @ 1.24% Cu from 117.0 m

Gladiator CEO Jason Bontempo commented:

"These latest results from Cowley represent a significant step forward in our understanding of the system. Intersecting over 90 meters of 1.03% copper starting essentially from surface is an exceptional outcome that reinforces the near surface, high-grade nature of both Copper and Molybdenum, and the continuity of this system.

As of late January 2026, the price of molybdenum has shown significant strength, with spot prices rising for several consecutive months to average around USD $55,000-$63,000 per metric ton (approx. $25-$28 per lb) making for a significant potential economic co-product credit to any future copper resource reported at Cowley.

Also noteworthy is the discovery of a new, subparallel zone of mineralization at depth. With a strike potential of over 600 meters based on our magnetic data, this new zone, combined with the fact that the main body remains open in all directions, highlights the substantial scale and growth potential at Cowley. Our team remains focused on aggressive step-out drilling as we move toward delivering a maiden resource estimate that truly reflects the value of this asset."

COWLEY DRILLING

This release completes reporting of the 2025 drilling program at the Cowley prospect and covers the remaining unreleased 32 drill holes for 8,072 metres (Refer Figure 1 and Table 1).

2025 drilling successfully:

Delivered clear confirmation of the continuity of near-surface, high-grade copper mineralization, significantly advancing efforts to define substantial high-grade copper resources.

Validated the persistence of near-surface high-grade domains previously identified at the Cowley prospect, while also uncovering exciting exploration upside and expanding the potential for repeated mineralized zones.

Importantly, drill tested new exploration targets proximal to the known system, highlighting meaningful opportunities for extensions to known high-grade copper skarn mineralization and identifying promising sub-parallel trends.

A major milestone was achieved by recognizing the untapped resource potential of endoskarn copper mineralization at Cowley, an area not systematically targeted or sampled in past drilling campaigns.

Furthermore, the economic value of associated co-products - including molybdenum, gold, and silver - has been continually evaluated, broadening the scope for positive project economics.

Overall, these advancements underscore the continued success and exciting potential at the Cowley prospect, setting the stage for further growth and maiden resource definition.

The final portion of 2025 drilling focused on extensions to the currently known high-grade copper skarn extents of Cowley's "Southern Limb" and "Northern Limb", the extents of mineralization along and across the entirety of the system, as well as testing the depth potential of the system as highlighted by hole CPG-092 (55m @ 0.70% Cu from 176m plus, including 21.90m @ 1.27% Cu from 199.1m)2.

Recently returned assays from drilling at Cowley have continued to intersect strong copper, gold & molybdenum mineralization near surface. Drilling completed on the west side of the northern limb returned exceptional results, including:

CPG-112D2 returned 130m @ 0.78% Cu & 293 ppm Mo from 2m, including: 92m @ 1.03% Cu 0.11 g/t Au, 6.38 g/t Ag & 393 ppm Mo from 2m; incl. 24m @ 1.68% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au, 13.86 g/t Ag & 332 ppm Mo from 2m; and 16.1m @ 1.46% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 5.45 g/t Ag & 870 ppm Mo from 39.1m.

CPG-112D1 returned 47.17m @ 0.70% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 4.67 g/t Ag & 236 ppm Mo from 1.6m, including: 10m @ 1.38% Cu 0.18 g/t Au, 11.44 g/t Ag & 355 ppm Mo from 15.0m; and 5.77m @ 1.15% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 5.28 g/t Ag & 507 ppm Mo from 43m

CPG-112 returned 34.0m @ 0.54% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 3.02 g/t Ag & 253 ppm Mo from 26.0m, including: 12m @ 1.10% Cu 0.25 g/t Au, 6.38 g/t Ag & 286 ppm Mo from 40.0 m



Drilling on the far east side of Cowley's Northern Limb (~310m east of CPG-112D2) continued to intercept significant mineralization, with further drilling planned to be completed under Class 3 permit conditions to further extend the mineralization east along strike. Results included:

CPG-117D2 , drilled ~310m east of CPG-112D2 returned 61m @ 1.25% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 8.97 g/t Ag & 442 ppm Mo from 108 m, Including: 44m @ 1.57% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 11.73 g/t Ag & 536 ppm Mo from 114m.



Additional assays have also been received from further drilling designed to test extensions to the skarn mineralization greater than 250 metres east along strike on Cowley's "Southern Limb". These results relate to drilling announced 8 December 2025 ("Drilling at Cowley extends High-Grade Copper Skarn Mineralization 250m to the East").

Drilling successfully confirmed the vertical continuity down dip of the mineralization, extending from the previously reported high-grade intercept in hole CPG-118, which returned 13.2 metres grading 1.50% Cu, 0.50 g/t Au, 10.16 g/t Ag & 314 ppm Mo. Significant results from this phase of drilling include:

CPG-120 returned 14m @ 1.29% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 10.36 g/t Ag & 656 ppm Mo from 149m.

Additionally, access on the western side of the Southern Limb allowed Gladiator to start bringing mineralization to near surface, where drilling returned:

CPG-119D1 returned 38.3 m @ 0.84% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 9.11 g/t Ag & 351 ppm Mo from 42.7m; including: 14.65m @ 1.53% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au, 16.08 g/t Ag & 664 ppm Mo from 42.7m and 4.0m @ 1.54% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 18.8 g/t Ag & 198 ppm Mo from 77.0m.



CPG-119D2 returned 38.0 m @ 0.44% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 3.2 g/t Ag & 392 ppm Mo from 116m.

While awaiting approval of the Class 3 permit, Gladiator has maintained strong momentum by continuing to drill across accessible extents of the system. This proactive approach is positioning Gladiator to deliver a maiden resource at Cowley sooner once the Class 3 permit is granted.

Step-out drilling continues to uncover additional mineralization beyond the already defined high-grade Northern and Southern Limbs. These ongoing efforts are intersecting further significant mineralization, highlighting the growing potential of the Cowley system, including:

CPG-115 returned 12.15m @ 1.49% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 8.13 g/t Ag & 216 ppm Mo from 99m; including: 5.85m @ 2.70% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 14.92 g/t Ag & 206 ppm Mo from 101.15m; and



CPG-121D2 returned 12.5m @ 0.87% Cu from 111.65m , Including: 7.15m @ 1.24% Cu from 117.0 m



COWLEY RESOURCE DRILLING

Gladiator has continued to advance its definition drilling program at Cowley under its Class 1 exploration permit. This ongoing activity is part of a broader strategy to better delineate the mineralized system within the Cowley area.

Definition drilling is scheduled to be completed in 2026 under a Class 3 permit that is currently under review. This will be a critical step, as it will allow Gladiator Metals to drill line by line, systematic cross sections to deliver maiden resources for the Whitehorse Copper Project.

Results from the ongoing resource definition drilling have affirmed the continuity of the mineralized system across the broader Cowley area. Recent drilling has been concentrated on the flanks of the mineralized system, where access is currently possible. This targeted approach has enabled the identification of potential extensions along the boundaries of the known extents of the mineralized system and confirmed the presence of shallow copper-skarn mineralization within the Cowley region.

For a detailed overview of the results and intersections from these drilling activities, readers are referred to Figure 1 (plan map) and Table 1.

Gladiator is nearing completion of the process to obtain a Class 3 permit. Once this permit is granted, it will enable the Company to expand its exploration activities significantly. The new permit will allow Gladiator to target the up-dip extensions of shallow mineralization, conduct infill drilling on the main mineralized bodies, and explore the (predominantly) eastern lateral extents to the mineralized system that have yet to be drilled.

Drilling to be completed under the Class 3 permit will be included in the maiden resource estimate for Cowley, which is scheduled for 2026.





Figure 1: - Plan map of Cowley over LIDAR DTM. Gladiator drill collars colored by sum Cu% x length (m), historical collars not shown. New drill results subject to this release highlighted in yellow.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/281747_e5bfac2ad40809e7_003full.jpg

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CPG-110 248.11 505,457 6,715,555 -85 191

152.00 156.00 4.00 0.71 0.06 4.16 436 CPG-111 280.42 506,134 6,715,226 -46 185

50.00 98.00 48.00 0.26 0.01 1.06 115











Incl. 80.00 98.00 18.00 0.46 0.01 1.48 213 CPG-111D1 481.28 506,135 6,715,224 -84 161

14.00 16.00 2.00 0.97 0.04 6.50 36













314.00 318.00 4.00 0.65 0.11 3.40 160 CPG-111D2 259.08 506,137 6,715,225 -59



74.00 80.00 6.00 0.24 0.02 2.73 61 CPG-111D3 227.08 506,137 6,715,223 -41



78.00 84.00 6.00 0.36 0.01 2.90 35













97.60 110.00 12.40 0.40 0.01 2.93 193













106.00 110.00 4.00 0.70 0.02 6.75 315 CPG-111D4 179.83 506,132 6,715,225 -44 234

62.00 68.00 6.00 0.31 0.00 0.33 20 CPG-112 483.11 505,934 6,715,500 -88 182

26.00 60.00 34.00 0.54 0.11 3.02 253











Incl. 40.00 52.00 12.00 1.10 0.25 6.38 286













76.00 88.00 12.00 0.66 0.07 2.28 189













106.00 112.00 6.00 0.39 0.05 2.53 54













132.00 138.00 6.00 0.43 0.02 1.77 308 CPG-112D1 48.77 505,942 6,715,501 -80 191 EOH 1.60 48.77 47.17 0.70 0.07 4.67 236













Finished in 0.50% Cu (47.0-48.77m)











Incl. 15.00 25.00 10.00 1.38 0.18 11.44 355











And 43.00 48.77 5.77 1.15 0.10 5.28 507











Incl. 43.00 47.00 4.00 1.44 0.11 6.15 587 CPG-112D2 324.61 505,942 6,715,500 -79 206

2.00 132.00 130.00 0.78 0.09 4.66 293











Incl. 2.00 94.00 92.00 1.03 0.11 6.38 393











Incl. 2.00 26.00 24.00 1.68 0.18 13.86 332











And 39.10 58.00 16.10 1.46 0.10 5.45 870













112.00 132.00 20.00 0.25 0.02 0.60 56 CPG-113 265.18 505,927 6,715,334 -85 10

33.00 39.00 6.00 0.78 0.08 7.43 102













87.00 91.00 4.00 0.74 0.12 7.30 353 CPG-113D1 301.75 505,927 6,715,334 -71 188 NSA













CPG-114 252.98 505,562 6,715,511 -74 104

67.00 73.00 6.00 0.25 0.02 2.03 118













99.00 101.00 2.00 0.94 0.03 4.00 145 CPG-114D1 299.61 505,563 6,715,516 -46 38

27.00 69.00 42.00 0.32 0.05 1.57 129













219.00 229.00 10.00 0.56 0.03 4.78 159 CPG-114D2 254.51 505,562 6,715,515 -77 40

76.00 88.00 12.00 0.30 0.04 1.45 76













220.00 226.00 6.00 0.23 0.01 1.13 200 CPG-114D3 197.21 505,561 6,715,507 -46 186

42.00 52.00 10.00 0.32 0.03 2.22 361 CPG-115 367.28 506,064 6,715,368 -84 233

99.00 111.15 12.15 1.49 0.06 8.13 216











Incl. 101.15 107.00 5.85 2.70 0.10 14.92 206













133.00 146.00 13.00 0.40 0.00 1.06 95













160.00 174.00 14.00 0.39 0.04 1.49 125 CPG-116 399.29 506,183 6,715,338 -85 118

97.00 101.00 4.00 0.17 0.03 1.45 1,225













123.00 125.00 2.00 0.40 0.02 3.30 10,350













133.00 135.00 2.00 0.50 0.07 3.40 636













209.00 211.00 2.00 0.33 0.03 1.90 1,140 CPG-117 324.61 506,196 6,715,516 -63 172

90.00 98.00 8.00 0.34 0.06 1.75 49













167.00 175.30 8.30 1.05 0.02 4.35 92 CPG-117D1 342.90 506,196 6,715,516 -56 6 NSA













CPG-117D2 220.98 506,196 6,715,516 -46 150

60.00 72.00 12.00 0.29 0.04 1.42 144













82.00 92.00 10.00 0.34 0.06 1.84 218













108.00 169.00 61.00 1.25 0.13 8.97 442











Incl. 114.00 158.00 44.00 1.57 0.16 11.73 536











Incl. 115.15 156.00 40.85 1.64 0.17 12.26 567 CPG-118 300.23 506,499 6,715,182 -78 354

99.80 113.00 13.20 1.50 0.50 10.16 314





Incl. 101.00 112.00 11.00 1.74 0.59 11.81 360











Incl. 107.00 112.00 5.00 2.91 0.60 19.54 611













119.00 126.00 7.00 0.55 0.06 3.99 440 CPG-118D1 248.51 506,499 6,715,183 -84 190 NSA













CPG-119 332.23 506,049 6,715,270 -62 55

90.85 101.00 10.15 0.92 0.09 5.84 239











Incl. 90.85 97.10 6.25 1.36 0.14 8.88 361













182.00 194.00 12.00 0.28 0.01 1.75 114













241.60 253.00 11.40 0.46 0.01 3.01 267 CPG-119D1 198.12 506,049 6,715,268 -46 54

42.70 81.00 38.30 0.84 0.10 9.11 351











Incl. 42.70 57.35 14.65 1.53 0.17 16.08 664











And 77.00 81.00 4.00 1.54 0.07 18.80 198 CPG-119D2 184.40 506,049 6,715,268 -44 345

116.00 154.00 38.00 0.44 0.05 3.20 392 CPG-119D3 181.36 506,043 6,715,271 -45 307

92.00 116.00 24.00 0.14 0.01 1.19 1,069











Incl. 92.00 100.00 8.00 0.38 0.03 2.73 335











And 102.00 116.00 14.00 0.01 0.00 0.49 1,556 CPG-119D4 251.46 506,045 6,715,269 -54 180

36.00 68.00 32.00 0.35 0.02 1.95 51











Incl. 36.00 46.00 10.00 0.74 0.05 5.34 70













94.00 100.00 6.00 0.49 0.01 1.57 301 CPG-119D5 193.55 506,042 6,715,271 -46 262

61.00 65.00 4.00 0.92 0.02 2.30 98













159.00 173.00 14.00 0.39 0.03 1.89 161 CPG-120 204.22 506,448 6,715,183 -68 343

89.00 96.00 7.00 0.20 0.03 1.62 37













101.40 117.00 15.60 0.40 0.05 3.05 53













149.00 169.00 20.00 0.98 0.12 7.67 475











Incl. 149.00 163.00 14.00 1.29 0.16 10.36 656 CPG-121 170.69 505,782 6,715,454 -44 13

46.00 50.00 4.00 0.56 0.11 5.55 656













69.20 73.00 3.80 0.55 0.02 1.78 432













90.00 100.00 10.00 0.44 0.10 12.70 165 CPG-121D1 170.69 505,782 6,715,454 -60 8

21.97 26.00 4.03 0.43 0.05 2.98 696













36.50 64.00 27.50 0.37 0.06 2.57 859 CPG-121D2 178.31 505,782 6,715,454 -58 177

111.65 124.15 12.50 0.87 0.05 3.10 304











Incl. 117.00 124.15 7.15 1.24 0.07 4.23 325

Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley. Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system at Cowley is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

EXPLORATION STRATEGY - 2026

The reported drilling at the Cowley is part of ~50,000m of drilling completed during 2025 targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt, including the recently announced Cub East Discovery.

In addition, Gladiator is fully funded to execute a further 50,000m's of additional diamond drilling in 2026. This drilling will be driven by expanded gravity and induced polarization (IP) surveys coupled with further surface mapping and data integration throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt.

Drilling will be designed with the following objectives:

1 - Advancing Cowley to resource definition and expansion:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for an inferred resource at Cowley.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralization at Cowley, including drill testing of the highly ranked Cowley lookalike at Great Southern (~2km south of Cowley resource definition drilling).

Cowley Porphyry Exploration: Targeting intrusive hosted mineralization through hyperspectral and multi-element geochemical vectoring combined with geological observations and existing geophysical datasets (refer to news release dated August 11, 2025 "Gladiator Discovers New Zone in First Drilling Below 200m at Cowley').

2 - Exploration drilling:

Chiefs Trend: Highlight further high-grade, near-term copper resource potential by testing near historic mine exploration upside and recently defined, and untested geophysical targets (refer to news release dated October 16, 2025 " Gladiator Identifies New Targets at Little Chief and Cowley Park' ). Expand geophysical surveys to define new targets in the area and further target intrusive hosted mineralization through hyperspectral and multi-element geochemical vectoring combined with geological observations and existing geophysical datasets (refer to news release dated September 15, 2025 " Gladiator Identifies New Skarn and Intrusive Related Copper-Gold Mineralization in First Drilling at Valerie and Little Chief ').

Best Chance: Further drill testing of outcropping and shallow covered high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance and Arctic Chief prospects.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling. Further drilling on the recently identified Cub East target to advance target to resource definition.

Drilling will be supported by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Gravity surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced 35km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon Territory

Approximately 50,000m of drilling planned for 2026, focussed on near-term high-grade copper skarn resources prospects including the cornerstone Cowley project (further assays pending), Chiefs trend, Cub trend and Arctic Chief trend all within 15km of strike of each other.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource(s), in 2026.

The Whitehorse Copper Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief, Arctic Chief, Keewenaw & Black Cub South and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system are complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples within a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to their Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.

Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

CEO and Director

