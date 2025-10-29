Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of additional assay results from its ongoing phase 2 drilling program at Cowley Park. These results pertain to 16 drill holes, totalling 4,837 metres.

SUMMARY

Continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization now confirmed over more than 400m and extended >150ms east on the southern limb with results including 14.0m @ 2.36% Cu & 2.78g/t Au (CPG-102D3) from 33m.

Gold grades continue to improve in drilling to the east of Cowley Park.

Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment issues positive recommendation to proceed to Class 3 Licence for the Whitehorse Copper Project.

Drilling planned for testing under "Snowpack" the undrilled high-tenor chargeability anomalies recently identified from IP geophysical surveys south of Cowley Park ("Great Southern") and to the NW of the Little Chief Mine ("Doozy")

Phase 2 drilling at Cowley, has successfully confirmed continuity of high-grade mineralization over more than 400m and extended the known high-grade mineralisation by more than 150 metres along strike to the east on the Southern Limb intersecting strong copper and gold mineralization from near surface. Results include:

CPG-102D3 returned 14.0m @ 2.36% Cu 2.78 g/t Au, 22.37 g/t Ag & 1,516 ppm Mo from 33.0m including: 8.0m @ 3.58% Cu 4.80 g/t Au, 34.10 g/t Ag & 1,865 ppm Mo from 35.0m; and 38.1m @ 0.54% Cu from 69.0m, including 18.1m @ 0.87% Cu from 89.0m.



Ongoing drilling focused on delivering a maiden Cowley Park resource continues to return significant mineralized intercepts. Results include:

CPG-099 returned 20.0m @ 1.72% Cu from 136.0m including: 14.0m @ 2.21% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au, 6.37 g/t Ag & 1,313 ppm Mo from 138.0m; and 4.0m @ 1.73% Cu from 182.0m.

CPG-097 returned 47.1m @ 0.69% Cu from 126.50m and: 6.0m @ 0.48% Cu from 105.9m and 5.2m @ 1.88% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au, 17.77 g/t Ag from 157.2m and 11.0m @ 0.58% Cu from 201.0m



Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented:

"Ongoing resource definition drilling on the defined mineralized skarn at Cowley Park continues to deliver consistent high copper grades from near surface and confirms the exciting potential of the Cowley Park prospect. Particularly encouraging is the developing continuity of the Southern Limb in ongoing drilling which is contributing significant high-grade copper skarn mineralization to the resource model.

Extension drilling to the east also continues to note increasing gold values with results including 14.0m @ 2.36% Cu & 2.78g/t Au (CPG-102D3) from only 33m depth. This is part of a wider recognition of significant potential contributions to project economics from credits including gold, silver and molybdenum.

Gladiator currently has four rigs out working at the Whitehorse Copper Project. Two rigs are operating at Cowley Park with the others conducting exploration on regional targets. We look forward to presenting further results from resource definition and exploration drilling in the coming months."

1 Refer News Release Dated 12th May 2024 "Gladiator Intersects 14m @ 3.13% Copper and 0.69g/t Gold, Extending High-Grade Copper-Gold Mineralization at Cowley Park to the North-East by 250m".

COWLEY PARK DRILLING

Gladiator is pleased to announce the receipt of further results from the ongoing Phase 2 drilling program at the Cowley Park prospect. To date, 16 holes have been returned, totaling 4,837 metres (Refer Figure 1-2 and Table 1). Drilling operations continue at Cowley Park, with two rigs currently active on site.

Drilling is designed to:

Confirm and test the continuity of near-surface, high-grade copper mineralization, with an aim to define future high-grade copper resources.

Validate the continuity of high-grade domains previously encountered within the Cowley Park prospect, while also evaluating the exploration upside and potential for repeated mineralized zones.

Test for significant exploration upside, including the potential extensions to known high-grade copper skarn mineralization, as well as recently identified sub-parallel trends.

Assess the previously unrecognised resource potential of endoskarn copper mineralization at Cowley Park, which has not been systematically targeted or sampled in historic drilling campaigns.

Evaluate the economic potential of co-products associated with the copper mineralization, including molybdenum, gold, and silver.

Recent drilling has been focused on extensions to the currently known high-grade copper skarn extents of the "Southern Limb". It was designed to test the continuity of high-grade copper mineralization over more than 400m between CPG-071D1 (78 metres at 0.92% Cu, including 20 metres at 1.55% Cu) and CPG-033 (33m @ 0.82% Cu, including 22m @ 1.02% Cu) (Refer Figures 1-2).

The CPG-102 series holes have confirmed the continuity of high-grade copper mineralization associated with the Southern Limb as well as potentially extending the mineralization over at least 150m to the east. Results include:

CPG-102D3 returned 14.0m @ 2.36% Cu from 33.0m plus 2.78 g/t Au , 22.37 g/t Ag & 1,516 ppm Mo including: 8.0m @ 3.58% Cu from 35.0m plus 4.80 g/t Au , 34.10 g/t Ag & 1,865 ppm Mo and; 38.1m @ 0.54% Cu from 69.0m plus 0.10 g/t Au, 4.86 g/t Ag & 475 ppm Mo including; 18.1m @ 0.87% Cu from 89.0m plus 0.11 g/t Au, 7.94 g/t Ag & 199 ppm Mo.

CPG-102D2 returned 54m @ 0.6% Cu from 37m, including: 26.0m @ 0.84% Cu from 61.0m including; 16m @ 1.02% Cu from 61.0m.

CPG-102 returned 9.9m @ 1.18% Cu from 32.1m plus 0.18 g/t Au, 11.01 g/t Ag & 631 ppm Mo within: 25.9m @ 0.69% Cu from 30.0m plus 0.12 g/t Au, 6.52 g/t Ag & 322 ppm Mo and; 2.1m @ 1.93% Cu from 113.3m plus 0.11 g/t Au, 22.50 g/t Ag & 111 ppm Mo.



Additional drill results from this area are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Figure 1: Section through Cowley Park showing location of CPG-102 series holes down plunge of previously reported drillhole intercepts. Results from remaining 102 series holes anticipated in the following weeks. Refer to plan map, Figure 2 for location of section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/272341_0cf4c58f04b5dbaf_002full.jpg

COWLEY PARK RESOURCE DRILLING

Gladiator is actively progressing its definition drilling program at Cowley Park under its Class 1 permit. In addition to this, the Company has initiated exploration drilling, targeting extensions to the western boundary of the mineralized system, with plans to commence drilling on the eastern boundary shortly. Comprehensive definition drilling is scheduled to be finalized under a Class 3 permit in 2026 ahead of maiden resources.

Ongoing drilling operations have confirmed the continuity of mineralization across the broader Cowley Park area, further substantiating significant widths of copper-skarn mineralization encountered at Cowley Park. Detailed results and intersections from these drilling activities can be referenced in Figure 2 (plan map) and Table 1. Highlights from drilling returned:

CPG-099 returned 20.0m @ 1.72% Cu from 136.0m plus 0.14 g/t Au, 5.27 g/t Ag & 993 ppm Mo including: 14.0m @ 2.21% Cu from 138.0m plus 0.17 g/t Au, 6.37 g/t Ag & 1313 ppm Mo and: 4.0m @ 1.73% Cu from 182.0m plus 0.01 g/t Au, 2.50 g/t Ag & 108 ppm Mo.

CPG-095 returned 9.7m @ 0.86% Cu from 267.2m, plus 0.06 g/t Au, 3.36 g/t Ag & 657 ppm Mo and: 2.5m @ 0.47% Cu from 247.0m plus 0.13 g/t Au, 2.72 g/t Ag & 36 ppm Mo and: 4.0m @ 0.47% Cu from 382.0m, plus 0.04 g/t Au, 4.60 g/t Ag & 8 ppm Mo.

CPG-094D1 returned 13.9m @ 0.31% Cu from 12.1m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.13 g/t Ag & 44 ppm Mo and: 14.0m @ 0.42% Cu from 105.0m plus 0.06 g/t Au, 1.97 g/t Ag & 127 ppm Mo and: 12.0m @ 0.37% Cu from 193.0m plus 0.04 g/t Au, 1.97 g/t Ag & 175 ppm Mo.

CPG-094D2 returned 6.0m @ 1.01% Cu from 44.0m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.33 g/t Ag & 254 ppm Mo and: 10.0m @ 0.35% Cu from 64.0m plus 0.01 g/t Au, 0.98 g/t Ag & 209 ppm Mo; 24.7m @ 0.62% Cu from 128.0m plus 0.04 g/t Au, 5.56 g/t Ag & 209 ppm Mo; and; 9.7m @ 1.32% Cu from 143.0m plus 0.08 g/t Au, 12.61 g/t Ag & 290 ppm Mo.

CPG-097 returned 47.1m @ 0.69% Cu from 126.50m plus 0.14 g/t Au, 5.65 g/t Ag & 446 ppm Mo and: 6.0m @ 0.48% Cu from 105.9m plus 0.04 g/t Au, 5.52 g/t Ag & 46 ppm Mo: 5.2m @ 1.88% Cu from 157.2m plus 0.28 g/t Au, 17.77 g/t Ag & 750 ppm Mo; and; 11.0m @ 0.58% Cu from 201.0m plus 0.04 g/t Au, 3.53 g/t Ag & 418 ppm Mo.



Drilling activities at Cowley Park are set to continue for the remainder of the current Class 1 permit, with a primary focus on defining the boundaries of future resources. Cowley Park is currently operating under a Class 1 permit, which imposes certain access restrictions that do not allow for Gladiator to test the full extents to the system. Gladiator is in the final stages of obtaining a Class 3 permit (see below) and once this permit is granted, Gladiator will be able to conduct infill drilling on the main mineralized bodies and to test the lateral extents where drilling has yet to occur. This drilling will be included in the maiden resource estimate for Cowley Park, planned for Q2 2026. Results from ongoing drilling is expected in the coming weeks along with results from regional drilling at the Valerie and Little Chief prospect areas.

CLASS 3 PERMIT PROGRESS

In parallel with today's strong results from Cowley Park, Gladiator is also pleased to report that the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") has issued a recommendation to proceed for the Company's Class 3 permit at the Whitehorse Copper Project, marking an important regulatory milestone in the advancement of the Project.

YESAB's recommendation follows a comprehensive public and technical review evaluating the environmental and socio-economic considerations of the proposed exploration activities. The positive outcome represents a key regulatory milestone, recognizing Gladiator's commitment to responsible exploration, proactive engagement with Kwanlin Dün First Nation and Ta'an Kwäch'än Council, and strong environmental management practices throughout the assessment process.

The recommendation will now move forward to the Yukon Department of Energy, Mines and Resources ("EMR"), which will issue a final decision outlining the terms and conditions for the proposed program.

Figure 2: - Plan map of Cowley Park over LIDAR DTM. Gladiator drill collars colored by sum Cu% x length (m), historical collars not shown. New drill results subject to this release highlighted in yellow. Please Note Section Line showing projection of Figure 1 and Priority Drilling Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/272341_0cf4c58f04b5dbaf_003full.jpg

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CPG-093 330.71 506,178 6,715,333 -79 14

257.00 281.00 24.00 0.20 0.01 1.12 77 CPG-094 330.71 506,196 6,715,516 -45 204

33.00 37.00 4.00 0.35 0.01 3.30 14 (CPG-094 Previously Released)







45.00 64.80 19.80 0.47 0.03 1.46 379













95.50 166.00 70.50 1.13 0.05 4.22 470











Incl. 101.00 115.00 14.00 2.05 0.12 10.61 757











And 128.00 148.00 20.00 2.15 0.04 4.80 357











Incl. 140.00 146.00 6.00 5.36 0.04 7.13 33













184.00 196.00 12.00 0.51 0.06 3.92 482













202.00 218.00 16.00 0.43 0.03 2.61 505 CPG-094D1 456.89 506,196 6,715,516 -68 213

12.10 26.00 13.90 0.31 0.02 2.13 44













105.00 119.00 14.00 0.42 0.06 1.97 127













193.00 205.00 12.00 0.37 0.04 2.55 175 CPG-094D2 349.00 506,194 6,715,517 -43 236

44.00 50.00 6.00 1.01 0.02 2.33 254













64.00 74.00 10.00 0.35 0.01 0.98 209













128.00 152.70 24.70 0.62 0.04 5.56 209











Incl. 143.00 152.70 9.70 1.32 0.08 12.61 290 CPG-095 485.20 506,133 6,715,344 -82 181

247.00 249.50 2.50 0.47 0.13 2.72 36













267.15 276.85 9.70 0.86 0.06 3.36 657













382.00 386.00 4.00 0.47 0.04 4.60 8 CPG-096 262.13 505,501 6,714,413 -80 192

NSA CPG-096D1 224.03 505,501 6,714,412 -59 207

NSA CPG-096D2 146.30 505,503 6,714,416 -75 30

NSA CPG-097 406.91 506,135 6,715,226 -43 87

105.90 111.90 6.00 0.48 0.04 5.52 46













126.50 173.60 47.10 0.69 0.14 5.65 446











Incl. 132.50 142.00 9.50 1.14 0.14 8.78 604











And 155.50 167.00 11.50 1.12 0.30 10.36 413













157.20 162.40 5.20 1.88 0.28 17.77 750













201.00 212.00 11.00 0.58 0.04 3.53 418













226.00 236.00 10.00 0.28 0.03 1.80 144 CPG-098 240.79 506,080 6,715,458 -46 51

104.00 122.00 18.00 0.59 0.04 2.94 275 CPG-099 353.57 506,130 6,715,347 -82 4

136.00 156.00 20.00 1.72 0.14 5.27 993











Incl. 138.00 152.00 14.00 2.21 0.17 6.37 1,313













182.00 186.00 4.00 1.73 0.01 2.50 108 CPG-100 220.98 505,630 6,714,426 -45 224

140.97 143.12 2.15 1.16 0.10 5.20 3 CPG-101 146.30 505,441 6,714,387 -59 5

NSA CPG-102 252.98 506,265 6,715,262 -83 4

30.00 55.95 25.95 0.69 0.12 6.52 322











Incl. 32.10 42.00 9.90 1.18 0.18 11.01 631













113.25 115.30 2.05 1.93 0.11 22.50 111 CPG-102D1 300.23 506,265 6,715,257 -85 190

Assays Pending CPG-102D2 300.23 506,265 6,715,257 -85 190

37.00 91.00 54.00 0.60 0.09 4.39 413











Incl. 61.00 87.00 26.00 0.84 0.10 6.12 398











Incl. 61.00 77.00 16.00 1.02 0.10 7.40 251 CPG-102D3 361.19 506,263 6,715,258 -58 231

33.00 47.00 14.00 2.36 2.78 22.37 1,516











Incl. 35.00 43.00 8.00 3.58 4.80 34.10 1,865













69.00 107.10 38.10 0.54 0.10 4.86 475











Incl. 89.00 107.10 18.10 0.87 0.11 7.94 199 Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley Park. Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system at Cowley Park is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The ongoing drilling at Cowley Park is part of a planned 29,000m drill program targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt before the end of Q4 2025. Drilling is designed with the following objectives:

1 - Advancing Cowley Park to resource definition and expansion:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for an inferred resource at Cowley Park.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralization at Cowley Park.

2 - Exploration drilling at:

Chiefs Trend: Highlight further high-grade, near-term copper resource potential by testing near historic mine exploration upside.

Best Chance: Drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance and Arctic Chief prospects.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Drilling will be supported by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Gravity surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced 35km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon Territory

More than 14,000m completed to date in 2025 at the cornerstone Cowley Park project (assays pending) and more than 3,000 at the Chiefs Trend and Arctic Chief Trend

Gladiator plans to complete at least a further 20,000m of diamond drilling in 2025 with three diamond drill rigs currently operating.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant resources, Q2 2026.

The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief deposit and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples within a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to their Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.

Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980).

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

President and CEO

