Xcyte Digital Partners with Digital Fashion Week to Power Innovative Fashion Event

Industry leaders collaborate to bring innovative technology to the forefront of fashion

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte" or the "Company"), a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation event solutions, announces a partnership with Digital Fashion Week (DFW) to power and provide comprehensive production support for upcoming DFW events. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the fashion industry by seamlessly blending physical and digital experiences through never-before-seen portal technology.

Innovative Event Production and Pixel Canvas Technology

Xcyte Digital will leverage its extensive expertise in event production and innovative immersive solutions to bring DFW's vision to life. The Company will provide a full suite of services, including streaming, custom staging, sound equipment, lighting, video projection, and interactive technologies. At the heart of this innovative approach Xcyte leverages Pixel Canvas' technology, to deliver a groundbreaking metaverse experience that will transport attendees seamlessly between physical locations and virtual worlds.

Revolutionary Portal Experience

Building on the success of similar portals connecting New York and Ireland, Xcyte Digital will unveil a never-before-seen portal experience at DFW. This immersive technology will allow attendees in different physical locations to interact in real-time within a shared virtual space, breaking down geographical barriers and creating a truly global fashion event.

Event Dates and Locations

The Digital Fashion Week events powered by Xcyte Digital will take place on the following dates:

September 7, 2024 : Canvas 3.0 Gallery, World Trade Center, New York

September 13, 2024: Epic Games Innovation Lab, London

"Digital Fashion Week revolutionizes the industry by merging cutting-edge technology with interactive audience experiences," said Randy Selman, CEO of Xcyte Digital. "We're privileged to be a part of reshaping the future of global fashion events."

Epic Games Collaboration

The London leg of Digital Fashion Week, held at Epic Games' Innovation Lab in London on September 13, will provide the perfect backdrop for DFW's groundbreaking "phygital" experiences. This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with a curved LED volume and advanced lighting technology, will showcase the seamless integration of Xcyte Digital's portal technology with Epic Games' cutting-edge virtual production capabilities.

"Epic Games is thrilled to host Digital Fashion Week at the Epic Games London Innovation Lab. RealTime technology is empowering designers and creators of all types to develop and share their bespoke culturally relevant expressions faster with greater impact. The Epic Lab is a space where technology and creativity can be explored and proven out, an environment where groundbreaking ideas can flourish," said an Epic Games Spokesperson.

"Hosting DFW at Epic Games' Innovation Lab allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible in fashion presentation," said Clare Tattersall, leader of the DFW team. "With Xcyte Digital's production expertise and Epic Games' cutting-edge facilities, we're set to deliver an unforgettable event that will reshape the future of fashion experiences."

"The Digital Fashion Designer's Council (DFDC) is excited to kick off our collaboration with Digital Fashion Week this fall fashion season, where together we'll join forces to connect the physical world of fashion with today's digitally native consumers. Through our 'Fashion Week Connect' programming, we're working closely with Digital Fashion Week to produce multimedia immersive experiences in NYC and London that highlight some of the best creators we have working in fashion today. Stay tuned for immersive experiences, XR demos, prizes, and more," said David Cash, Founder of the DFDC.

Autodesk Documentary

To capture the groundbreaking nature of this collaboration, Autodesk will be reporting on the convergence and digital transformation of the fashion industry for their online publication, Design & Make with Autodesk, drawing on where design tools and manufacture tools come together for a hybrid digital and physical experiences in fashion, and focusing on how digitalization impacts the industry. The piece will feature this year's Digital Fashion Week as an example of this convergence with its hybrid digital and physical experiences.

About Digital Fashion Week

Digital Fashion Week is a pioneering event that aims to propel fashion forward by fostering innovation across the entire fashion spectrum. DFW creates immersive "phygital" experiences that blend the physical and digital realms, showcasing the future of fashion through thought leadership, innovation, and creativity.

About Xcyte Digital

Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT) is a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation applications for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte's cost-effective solutions to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

