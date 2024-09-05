Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it is following up on the assay results for an indicated new VMS zone within the Nobody Knows zone. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 54 minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 24,179.7 hectares. All 54 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd.

The Company has carried out a program evaluating the high grade gold blast boulders located on a logging road within the Nobody knows claim (see August 6 Press Release). This work has identified a number of unique features for the gold bearing rocks as follows:

The rocks contain sulphide cluster giving the texture impression of an intrusive rock.

Sulphides include arsenopyrite, pyrite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite and galena.

The host rock is almost entirely sericite and/or anhydrite with minor quartz. No mafic minerals are noted in the boulders.

Red soil containing the boulders have small rusty, totally weathered sericite fragments.

The source area has abundant iron from weathering allowing for the creation of ferrocrete, basically gravel cemented by rust.

Some of rocks collected are massive arsenopyrite, none of which have been assayed yet.

Some rocks contain massive sphalerite as seen in assays released on August 6 2024 (27.15 % in JN-24-4).

The surface of the rocks is highly pitted as seen in the photos below with a yellow arsenic stain on broken surfaces.

The photo below is from a boulder that was 0.3 m across prior to cutting. Note the clusters of sulphides in a rock that is devoid of mafic minerals. The brassy looking clusters are pyrite, the blackish clusters are arsenopyrite and the black pieces are galena.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/222219_d208259d64378952_001full.jpg

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/222219_d208259d64378952_002full.jpg

The sample above (rock pick for scale on left) is massive arsenopyrite and pyrite. Minor galena and chalcopyrite are also present. The sample below shows gravel cemented by a deep red rust. It is interpreted that this gravel was on top of the gold bearing zone used for road construction.

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/222219_d208259d64378952_003full.jpg

E. Kruchkowski, P. Geo. President of the Company states: "The presence of numerous high grade gold boulders with an unusual composition makes this an intriguing target particularly in volcanic terrain. In all the years working in the industry, I have never encountered these type of boulders particularly ones that are either sericite, anhydrite and/or talc hosting sulphides. The rocks shown above will certainly help in locating the source area".

A geological crew has mobilized to the project site to map, soil sample and sample the area of the boulders. The source rocks will be establish once anomalies for arsenic, lead, gold and silver are indicated in a generally overburden covered area.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222219

SOURCE: Decade Resources Ltd.