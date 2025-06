Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced flow through private placement.

A total of 8,814,286 flow-through units were issued on a private placement basis at a price of 3.5 cents per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $308,500. Each unit comprised one flow through common share and one transferable non flow through common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for the purchase of one additional common share, at a price of $0.05 per share, for a 24-month period.

Proceeds from the sale of flow-through units will be utilized for incurring flow through expenses that qualify as Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Flow-through proceeds will be spent on the Company's BC properties.

All securities that were issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, expiring October 14, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In consideration for introducing certain subscribers to the private placement, the company paid cash finder's fees totaling $16,200 and issued 462,857 warrants at $0.05 to the finders. The warrants are exercisable for a 24-month period.

