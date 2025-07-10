Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has been prospecting as well as soil, silt and rock sampling in addition to mapping on the Nobody Knows claim.

A number of float boulders located in 2024 indicated a high grade gold-silver-base metal zone approximately 3 km SW from the Nobody Knows # 2 copper-silver red bed which the Company has been actively drilling. Highlights of the recent discovery exploration include the following:

High values in gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc associated with arsenopyrite and elevated bismuth and cobalt from select grab samples. Samples contain arsenopyrite, sphalerite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, galena and occasional specks of visible gold .

Samples are from excavated rock used to cover road material located along a spur logging trail.

Samples obtained indicated a 200 m section of road containing these boulders.

Numerous mineralized rocks have been noted in the 2025 work.

The photo below shows a road fill boulder with angular faces indicating removal from a bedrock source. It is up to 0.4 long and shows a distinct reddish hue with a strongly pitted surface, typical of the high grade boulders.

Image 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/258355_3c6ab7ae74b96a2e_001full.jpg

The Company has discussed exploration with a contractor for the North Mitchell, Grassy, premier East and SB antimony project. This work is planned for late August to allow for greater snow melt.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

