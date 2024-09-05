

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rideshare and delivery network company Uber Technologies, Inc. has teamed with Turo, Inc., the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, for a multi-year partnership to offer Turo vehicles through Uber Rent platform beginning in early 2025.



Millions of Uber customers throughout the U.S., Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and Australia will be able to rent from Turo vehicles of over 1,600 makes and models directly through the Uber platform.



Uber noted that the partnership aims to unlock more opportunities for Turo hosts to turbocharge entrepreneurship.



Niraj Patel, Global Head of Consumer Vehicles at Uber, said, 'We see flexible access to shared vehicles as a critical part of the future of transportation - and partnerships such as this with Turo are a key part of getting there while continuing to offer the best experience for riders. By working together, we can further our shared goals of reducing private car ownership and putting the cars that are on the road to better use, all while giving Uber Rent customers more choice to pick the ideal car for their next errand or weekend getaway.'



According to Turo Vice President, Business Development, Andro Vrdoljak, the partnership with Uber gives the firm a huge opportunity to utilize the Uber Rent platform to turbocharge growth and further cement its position as the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing platform.



With the deal, Turo said it is well positioned to penetrate a massive $150 billion -plus total addressable market.



Uber in late August entered into a deal with Cruise LLC, the autonomous vehicle company owned by General Motors Co., to offer Cruise autonomous vehicles through the Uber platform. The companies, which are revolutionizing transportation, agreed on a multiyear strategic partnership that will be launched next year. Under the deal, a number of Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicles will be offered as robotaxis for Uber users.



In late July, Uber signed a multi-year strategic partnership with Chinese EV maker BYD Co. Ltd. that would bring 100,000 new BYD electric vehicles onto the Uber platform across key global markets. Beginning first in Europe and Latin America, the partnership will be expanded to include markets across the Middle East, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



