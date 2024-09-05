

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Toro Co (TTC):



Earnings: $119.3 million in Q3 vs. -$15 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.14 in Q3 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $123.7 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.22 per share Revenue: $1.156 billion in Q3 vs. $1.081 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.20



