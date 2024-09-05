

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), a human capital management solutions provider, on Thursday announced the pricing of a public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.450 percent senior notes due 2034.



ADP expects to receive the net offering proceeds upon closing on or about September 9, 2024.



The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.



