M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. and Regenerate Join Forces to Revolutionize Renewable Energy Infrastructure

M2i Global and Regenerate Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Battery Recycling in the USA

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a Company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. government and U.S. free trade partners, and Regenerate Technology Global are pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at transforming battery technology and the recycling of battery metals. The two companies will partner to construct a battery recycling facility on Hawthorne Military Facility in Nevada.

The joint venture continues M2i's dedication to supporting the US government and military to process and store critical minerals that are essential to reliable and sustainable energy sources, and provide technologies for energy innovation.

In that vein, Regenerate's patented and proprietary processes provide several benefits which solve environmental mandates while creating valuable, high-demand products. The technology, developed in partnership with Cambridge University Material Science Labs (UK), substantially reduces energy consumption by 80% plus, minimizes greenhouse gas emissions by 90%, and virtually eliminates toxic sludge associated with conventional recycling processes. While doing so, the Regenerate "upcycling" process increases the density of lead-acid batteries by 40%.

In an era where renewable energy is more critical than ever, M2i and Regenerate are committed to ensuring that the materials vital to this transformation are sourced and recycled ethically and sustainably. This partnership is a significant step towards achieving a greener and more prosperous future.

David Batstone, CEO and Co-founder of Regenerate Technology Global, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with M2i. Together, we are setting new standards for recycling and designs for next-generation mobile and storage batteries, while prioritizing ethical sourcing and renewable energy sustainability. Our cooperation means a stronger US energy infrastructure bolstered by technological innovation."

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i, commented, "This partnership with Regenerate is a game-changer. By combining our expertise and resources, we are uniquely positioned to address some of the most pressing challenges in the energy sector. Our commitment to ethical practices and job creation is at the heart of this collaboration, and we are excited about the positive impact we will make together."

Together both companies are helping grow an ecosystem of like-minded companies, helping streamline renewable energy supply chains, from extraction to recycling, that adheres to the highest standards of ethical and sustainable practices. This not only supports the construction of renewable energy infrastructure but also reinforces the United States' position as a leader in the global renewable energy market.

M2i and Regenerate are dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector. This partnership is a testament to their commitment to creating a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

About Regenerate Technology Global

Regenerate Technology Global, a Delaware corporation, is a provider of advanced technologies and services for the global battery-based energy supply chain. The company provides scalable, state-of-the-art technologies and processes for extracting high-value value materials from end-of-life lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, supported by 25 granted or filed patents. Regenerate currently operates in the UK, Italy, and Sweden.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO)

M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., is an engineering, research, and services firm that brings together people, technology, and solutions from across government, business, not-for-profits, and academia to provide access and availability to critical minerals and metals for the purpose of defense and economic security. We aim to address this compelling need dictated by the evolving global environment predicated in terms of technology, energy, defense, and climate. The Company's vision and purpose is to develop and execute a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. and its free trade partners and create a strategic mineral reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government. The reality is that the world outside of China faces a significant dearth of critical minerals necessary to fuel its reemergent manufacturing base. This supply problem leads to a very clear economic opportunity for the Company and others to develop these resources and supply this exploding demand over the next decade and beyond.

For more information, please visit: https://www.M2icorp.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@M2icorp.com

SOURCE: M2i Global Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com