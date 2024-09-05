

The Toro Company (TTC) has revised down its annual earnings guidance, below analysts' forecast. The stock was trading down in pre-market.



Excluding items, for the full-year, the company now expects earnings of $4.15 to $4.20 per share versus the prior outlook of $4.25 to $4.35. Analysts, on average, project the firm to earn $4.3 per share for the year.



Toro now anticipates annual sales growth of about 1 percent, compared with earlier outlook of low single-digit sales growth.



TTC was trading down by 10.53 percent at $81.42 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Q3 Results:



Below are the earnings highlights for Toro Co (TTC):



Earnings: $119.3 million in Q3 vs. -$15 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.14 in Q3 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $123.7 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.22 per share Revenue: $1.156 billion in Q3 vs. $1.081 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.20



