

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. and German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) have inked an agreement to expand collaboration in the hydrogen sector and to create a hydrogen society. The collaboration will see the joint development of a third-generation fuel cell system to expand the lineup of fuel cell passenger cars.



Toyota and BMW have been jointly advancing the development of environmental technologies, including fuel cells and sports cars, for over a decade since they inked an agreement in December 2011.



The two companies are continuing to accelerate technological innovation in fuel cell systems while sharing a common vision of 'realizing a hydrogen society.'



Following the development of a third-generation fuel cell system, Toyota and BMW will install the system on their vehicle models to provide customers with a broader range of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and contribute to the creation of a hydrogen society. BMW plans to launch its first mass-produced FCEV in 2028.



The collaboration will also create synergies in development and procurement as well as drive down costs by amalgamating powertrain units to expand commercial and passenger vehicle demand.



Further, Toyota and BMW will encourage sustainable hydrogen supply by creating demand and working closely with hydrogen-producing companies as well as distribution and refueling facilities to ensure a stable hydrogen supply and reduce costs.



Toyota has been advancing initiatives in collaboration with many partners across the areas of producing, transporting, storing, and using hydrogen.



Both companies are working with like-minded partners to create a hydrogen society and to achieve overall carbon neutrality. Toyota has positioned hydrogen as a key energy source in its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.



Moving forward, Toyota said it is steadily working towards reducing CO2 emissions by focusing on a multi-pathway approach that includes FCEV, BEV, HEV, and PHEV options.



Meanwhile, BMW has been a pioneer in hydrogen research since 1979 when it worked closely with the German Aerospace Research Centre (DFVLR, now DLR) to convert a first-generation BMW 5 Series (E12) into a test vehicle running on hydrogen instead of petrol.



In 2013, the BMW Group entered into a partnership with Toyota to create a fuel cell system to power cars. The partnership led to the development of a BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo equipped with the 1st generation fuel cell supplied by Toyota. Production of the 2nd generation fuel cell system began in August 2022 and 2023 saw the unveiling the BMW iX5 Hydrogen to the world.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News