Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), a leading mental health and wellness company focused on comprehensive care in the ketamine wellness space, is excited to announce the launch of proprietary supplement line, Lion's Brain, a cobranded joint-venture, between Revitalist and Wake Network.

This new supplement blend harnesses the power of Revitalist's proprietary formula in collaboration with Wake Network's ethically sourced medicinal mushrooms and packaged in Wake Network's eco-friendly, earth-conscious bottles. Lion's Brain supplements combine brain-healthy organic multivitamins with organic functional mushrooms, offering a powerful effect on mood, energy, clarity, and focus with a goal to improve brain regeneration. The formula includes a unique blend of B Vitamins, Magnesium, Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Reishi, Chaga, and Ashwagandha - all designed to help users seize the day with enhanced mental performance and emotional balance.

"With this collaboration, we're offering a natural, holistic solution that supports mental clarity, focus, and energy allowing for a natural way to address symptoms of depression, anxiety, fatigue, and attention deficit disorders," said Kathryn Walker, CEO of Revitalist. "Lion's Brain supplements combine time-tested ingredients like functional mushrooms and essential vitamins to create a powerful formula aimed at enhancing both cognitive function and overall well-being. Our partnership with Wake Networks allows us to bring this innovative product to national and international markets, leveraging their expertise in eco-conscious packaging and distribution, while we remain focused on delivering superior wellness products that empower individuals to take control of their mental health."

"Advancing access to organic, neurologically focused supplements that are sourced from the highest quality natural ingredients allows greater options for people across all age ranges. For those wanting to try alternate, natural routes to address conditions that affect their mental health, pain, or cognitive abilities, Lion's Brain is an excellent option. This partnership with Revitalist allows eastern and western medicine to combine to provide more natural options," states Wake CEO, Nick Murray.

The supplements can be purchased in Revitalist clinics, online at revitalist.com, Wakewell.net, or on Amazon.com

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a mental health and wellness company focused on comprehensive care in the ketamine wellness space, offering innovative, evidence-based services. The Company, through its subsidiary Revitalist, operates physical locations and virtual offices across 35 states. Founded and led by Kathryn Walker, an advanced provider in the psychedelic space, Revitalist is at the forefront of this emerging field. Visit www.Revitalist.com for more information.

About Wake Network

Wake Network is an international company focused on the power of medicinal mushrooms and data-led clinical services. Wake's evidence based clinical retreats led in tandem with Revitalist and their international experts focuses on increasing care and access through legal measures while also advancing necessary science and technologies.

