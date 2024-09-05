Bayer will present primary results from the Phase III ARANOTE trial in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) for NUBEQA (darolutamide) as a late-breaking oral presentation

(darolutamide) as a late-breaking oral presentation Primary results from the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer's (EORTC) Phase III PEACE-III study of the first-and-only-approved targeted alpha emitting radiopharmaceutical, XOFIGO (radium-223 dichloride), in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), of which Bayer is a key sponsor, will be presented during the Presidential Symposium: Practice-changing trials

(radium-223 dichloride), in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), of which Bayer is a key sponsor, will be presented during the Presidential Symposium: Practice-changing trials As part of Bayer's broader commitment to conduct research in the field of difficult-to-treat cancers, new data on VITRAKVI (larotrectinib) and a Trial in Progress (TiP) for BAY 2927088 will also be presented at the congress

Abstracts: LBA68, LBA1, 1629P, LBA71, 1395TiP, 628P, 627P, 1718O, 1925MO, 222P

Bayer will present new oncology data, including a late-breaking, comprehensive analysis from the Phase III ARANOTE trial investigating NUBEQA (darolutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from September 13-17, 2024.

NUBEQA is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with mHSPC in combination with docetaxel and for the treatment of adult patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).1

Late-breaking results from the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer's (EORTC) Phase III PEACE-III study of the first-and-only-approved targeted alpha emitting radiopharmaceutical, XOFIGO (radium-223 dichloride), in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), of which Bayer is a key sponsor, will be presented during a Presidential Symposium.

XOFIGO injection is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), symptomatic bone metastases and no known visceral metastatic disease.2

Bayer will also highlight an updated analysis from the SCOUT (pediatric participants) and NAVIGATE (adult and pediatric participants) studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of VITRAKVI (larotrectinib) in patients with TRK fusion cancer.

VITRAKVI is approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors that have an NTRK gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation, are metastatic or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity, and have no satisfactory alternative treatments or that have progressed following treatment. Patients should be selected for therapy based on an FDA-approved test. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.3

Trial in Progress (TiP) data from SOHO-2, a Phase III trial evaluating the effect of oral BAY 2927088 compared with standard of care as first-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2-activating mutations, will also be presented. Late-breaking results from the Phase I/II SOHO-01 trial will be presented during a Presidential Symposium at the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2024), taking place September 7-10, in San Diego. BAY 2927088 is an oral, reversible, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor under investigational development as a potential new targeted therapy for patients with NSCLC harboring HER2-activating mutations.

Details on abstracts follow:

NUBEQA (darolutamide)

Efficacy and safety of darolutamide plus androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) from the phase 3 ARANOTE trial Abstract: LBA68; September 16, 2024; 10:15 a.m. CEST/4:15 a.m. EDT



XOFIGO (Radium-223 dichloride)

A randomized multicenter open-label phase III trial comparing enzalutamide vs. a combination of radium-223 (223Ra) and enzalutamide in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and bone metastases. First results of EORTC-1333/PEACE III Abstract: LBA1; Presidential Symposium 1; September 14, 2024; 4:30 p.m. CEST/10:30 a.m. EDT



Lutetium-177-prostate-specific membrane antigen (177Lu-PSMA) therapy in patients with prior radium-223 (223Ra) Abstract: 1629P; September 15, 2024



Open-label, multi-centre randomised trial of radium-223-docetaxel versus docetaxel-Radium 223 sequence in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with prospective biomarker evaluation for patient selection (RAPSON study) Abstract: LBA71; September 16, 2024; 10:50 a.m. CEST/4:50 a.m. EDT



VITRAKVI (larotrectinib)

Efficacy and safety of larotrectinib as first-line treatment for patients with TRK fusion cancer: an updated analysis Abstract: 628P; September 14, 2024



Long-term efficacy and safety of larotrectinib in non-primary central nervous system (CNS) TRK fusion cancer Abstract: 627P; September 14, 2024



BAY 2927088

A randomized phase III trial evaluating oral BAY 2927088, compared with standard of care, as first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC harboring HER2-activating mutations (SOHO-02) Abstract: 1395TiP; September 14, 2024



STIVARGA (regorafenib)

EREMISS Trial: A double-blind placebo (PBO)-controlled randomized trial assessing efficacy/safety of regorafenib (REGO) as maintenance therapy after 1st line doxorubicin-based chemotherapy in advanced soft-tissue sarcoma (ASTS) patients (pts) Abstract: 1718O; September 16, 2024; 2:45 p.m. CEST/8:45 a.m. EDT





Regomune study: A phase II study of regorafenib avelumab in solid tumors. Results of the radioiodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (RR-DTC) Abstract: 1925MO; September 13, 2024; 4:00 p.m. CEST/10:00 a.m. EDT





Artificial Intelligence (AI) based prognostication from baseline computed tomography (CT) scans in a phase 3 advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC) trial Abstract: 222P; Sunday, September 15, 2024



INDICATIONS

NUBEQA(darolutamide)1

NUBEQA(darolutamide) is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC)

Metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) in combination with docetaxel

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings Precautions

Ischemic Heart Disease In a study of patients with nmCRPC (ARAMIS), ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA versus 2.5% receiving placebo, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.7% vs. 0.4%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.3% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 0.2% receiving placebo. In a study of patients with mHSPC (ARASENS), ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 2% receiving placebo with docetaxel, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.3% vs. 1.1%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.3% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 0% receiving placebo with docetaxel. Monitor for signs and symptoms of ischemic heart disease. Optimize management of cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, or dyslipidemia. Discontinue NUBEQA for Grade 3-4 ischemic heart disease.

Seizure In ARAMIS, Grade 1-2 seizure occurred in 0.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 0.2% receiving placebo. Seizure occurred 261 and 456 days after initiation of NUBEQA. In ARASENS, seizure occurred in 0.6% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel, including one Grade 3 event, vs. 0.2% receiving placebo with docetaxel. Seizure occurred 38 to 340 days after initiation of NUBEQA. It is unknown whether antiepileptic medications will prevent seizures with NUBEQA. Advise patients of the risk of developing a seizure while receiving NUBEQA and of engaging in any activity where sudden loss of consciousness could cause harm to themselves or others. Consider discontinuation of NUBEQA in patients who develop a seizure during treatment.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity Safety and efficacy of NUBEQA have not been established in females. NUBEQA can cause fetal harm and loss of pregnancy. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with NUBEQA and for 1 week after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

In ARAMIS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 25% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 20% of patients receiving placebo. Serious adverse reactions in =1% of patients who received NUBEQA included urinary retention, pneumonia, and hematuria. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.9% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 3.2% of patients receiving placebo. Fatal adverse reactions in patients who received NUBEQA included death (0.4%), cardiac failure (0.3%), cardiac arrest (0.2%), general physical health deterioration (0.2%), and pulmonary embolism (0.2%). The most common adverse reactions (>2% with a =2% increase over placebo), including laboratory test abnormalities, were increased AST, decreased neutrophil count, fatigue, increased bilirubin, pain in extremity and rash. Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in =2% of patients treated with NUBEQA included ischemic heart disease and heart failure.

In ARASENS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 45% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 42% of patients receiving placebo with docetaxel. Serious adverse reactions in =2% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included febrile neutropenia (6%), decreased neutrophil count (2.8%), musculoskeletal pain (2.6%), and pneumonia (2.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 4% of patients receiving placebo with docetaxel. Fatal adverse reactions in patients who received NUBEQA included COVID-19/COVID-19 pneumonia (0.8%), myocardial infarction (0.3%), and sudden death (0.3%). The most common adverse reactions (=10% with a =2% increase over placebo with docetaxel) were constipation, rash, decreased appetite, hemorrhage, increased weight, and hypertension. The most common laboratory test abnormalities (=30%) were anemia, hyperglycemia, decreased lymphocyte count, decreased neutrophil count, increased AST, increased ALT, and hypocalcemia. Clinically relevant adverse reactions in <10% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included fractures, ischemic heart disease, seizures, and drug-induced liver injury.

Drug Interactions

Effect of Other Drugs on NUBEQA Combined P-gp and strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers decrease NUBEQA exposure, which may decrease NUBEQA activity. Avoid concomitant use.

Combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors increase NUBEQA exposure, which may increase the risk of NUBEQA adverse reactions. Monitor more frequently and modify NUBEQA dose as needed.

Effects of NUBEQA on Other Drugs NUBEQA inhibits breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP) transporter. Concomitant use increases exposure (AUC) and maximal concentration of BCRP substrates, which may increase the risk of BCRP substrate-related toxicities. Avoid concomitant use where possible. If used together, monitor more frequently for adverse reactions, and consider dose reduction of the BCRP substrate.

NUBEQA inhibits OATP1B1 and OATP1B3 transporters. Concomitant use may increase plasma concentrations of OATP1B1 or OATP1B3 substrates. Monitor more frequently for adverse reactions and consider dose reduction of these substrates.

Review the Prescribing Information of drugs that are BCRP, OATP1B1, and OATP1B3 substrates when used concomitantly with NUBEQA.

For important risk and use information about NUBEQA, please see the full Prescribing Information

INDICATION

XOFIGO (radium Ra 223 dichloride) Injection2

Xofigo is indicated for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer, symptomatic bone metastases and no known visceral metastatic disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings Precautions:

Bone Marrow Suppression: In the phase 3 ALSYMPCA trial, 2% of patients in the Xofigo arm experienced bone marrow failure or ongoing pancytopenia, compared to no patients treated with placebo. There were two deaths due to bone marrow failure. For 7 of 13 patients treated with Xofigo bone marrow failure was ongoing at the time of death. Among the 13 patients who experienced bone marrow failure, 54% required blood transfusions. Four percent (4%) of patients in the Xofigo arm and 2% in the placebo arm permanently discontinued therapy due to bone marrow suppression. In the randomized trial, deaths related to vascular hemorrhage in association with myelosuppression were observed in 1% of Xofigo-treated patients compared to 0.3% of patients treated with placebo. The incidence of infection-related deaths (2%), serious infections (10%), and febrile neutropenia (<1%) was similar for patients treated with Xofigo and placebo. Myelosuppression-notably thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, pancytopenia, and leukopenia-has been reported in patients treated with Xofigo.



Monitor patients with evidence of compromised bone marrow reserve closely and provide supportive care measures when clinically indicated. Discontinue Xofigo in patients who experience life-threatening complications despite supportive care for bone marrow failure

Hematological Evaluation: Monitor blood counts at baseline and prior to every dose of Xofigo. Prior to first administering Xofigo, the absolute neutrophil count (ANC) should be =1.5 109/L, the platelet count =100 109/L, and hemoglobin =10 g/dL. Prior to subsequent administrations, the ANC should be =1 109/L and the platelet count =50 109/L. Discontinue Xofigo if hematologic values do not recover within 6 to 8 weeks after the last administration despite receiving supportive care

Concomitant Use With Chemotherapy: Safety and efficacy of concomitant chemotherapy with Xofigo have not been established. Outside of a clinical trial, concomitant use of Xofigo in patients on chemotherapy is not recommended due to the potential for additive myelosuppression. If chemotherapy, other systemic radioisotopes, or hemibody external radiotherapy are administered during the treatment period, Xofigo should be discontinued

Increased Fractures and Mortality in Combination With Abiraterone Plus Prednisone/Prednisolone: Xofigo is not recommended for use in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone outside of clinical trials. At the primary analysis of the Phase 3 ERA-223 study that evaluated concurrent initiation of Xofigo in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone in 806 asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic mCRPC patients, an increased incidence of fractures (28.6% vs 11.4%) and deaths (38.5% vs 35.5%) have been observed in patients who received Xofigo in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone compared to patients who received placebo in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone. Safety and efficacy with the combination of Xofigo and agents other than gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues have not been established

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: The safety and efficacy of Xofigo have not been established in females. Xofigo can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant female. Advise pregnant females and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise male patients to use condoms and their female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during and for 6 months after completing treatment with Xofigo

Administration and Radiation Protection: Xofigo should be received, used, and administered only by authorized persons in designated clinical settings. The administration of Xofigo is associated with potential risks to other persons from radiation or contamination from spills of bodily fluids such as urine, feces, or vomit. Therefore, radiation protection precautions must be taken in accordance with national and local regulations

Fluid Status: Dehydration occurred in 3% of patients on Xofigo and 1% of patients on placebo. Xofigo increases adverse reactions such as diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, which may result in dehydration. Monitor patients' oral intake and fluid status carefully and promptly treat patients who display signs or symptoms of dehydration or hypovolemia

Injection Site Reactions: Erythema, pain, and edema at the injection site were reported in 1% of patients on Xofigo

Secondary Malignant Neoplasms: Xofigo contributes to a patient's overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure may be associated with an increased risk of cancer and hereditary defects. Due to its mechanism of action and neoplastic changes, including osteosarcomas, in rats following administration of radium-223 dichloride, Xofigo may increase the risk of osteosarcoma or other secondary malignant neoplasms. However, the overall incidence of new malignancies in the randomized trial was lower on the Xofigo arm compared to placebo (<1% vs 2%; respectively), but the expected latency period for the development of secondary malignancies exceeds the duration of follow-up for patients on the trial

Subsequent Treatment With Cytotoxic Chemotherapy: In the randomized clinical trial, 16% of patients in the Xofigo group and 18% of patients in the placebo group received cytotoxic chemotherapy after completion of study treatments. Adequate safety monitoring and laboratory testing was not performed to assess how patients treated with Xofigo will tolerate subsequent cytotoxic chemotherapy

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (=10%) in the Xofigo arm vs the placebo arm, respectively, were nausea (36% vs 35%), diarrhea (25% vs 15%), vomiting (19% vs 14%), and peripheral edema (13% vs 10%). Grade 3 and 4 adverse events were reported in 57% of Xofigo-treated patients and 63% of placebo-treated patients. The most common hematologic laboratory abnormalities in the Xofigo arm (=10%) vs the placebo arm, respectively, were anemia (93% vs 88%), lymphocytopenia (72% vs 53%), leukopenia (35% vs 10%), thrombocytopenia (31% vs 22%), and neutropenia (18% vs 5%)

For important risk and use information about Xofigo, please see the Full Prescribing Information

INDICATION

VITRAKVI (larotrectinib)3

VITRAKVI is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors that:

have a neurotrophic receptor tyrosine kinase ( NTRK ) gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation,

) gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation, are metastatic or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity, and

have no satisfactory alternative treatments or that have progressed following treatment.

Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved test.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings Precautions

Central Nervous System Effects: Central nervous system (CNS) adverse reactions occurred in patients receiving VITRAKVI, including dizziness, cognitive impairment, mood disorders, and sleep disturbances.

In patients who received VITRAKVI, all grades CNS effects including cognitive impairment, mood disorders, dizziness and sleep disorders were observed in 42% with Grades 3-4 in 3.9% of patients.

Cognitive impairment occurred in 11% of patients. The median time to onset of cognitive impairment was 5.6 months (range: 2 days to 41 months). Cognitive impairment occurring in 1% of patients included memory impairment (3.6%), confusional state (2.9%), disturbance in attention (2.9%), delirium (2.2%), cognitive disorders (1.4%), and Grade 3 cognitive adverse reactions occurred in 2.5% of patients. Among the 30 patients with cognitive impairment, 7% required a dose modification and 20% required dose interruption.

Mood disorders occurred in 14% of patients. The median time to onset of mood disorders was 3.9 months (range: 1 day to 40.5 months). Mood disorders occurring in =1% of patients included anxiety (5%), depression (3.9%), agitation (2.9%), and irritability (2.9%). Grade 3 mood disorders occurred in 0.4% of patients.

Dizziness occurred in 27% of patients, and Grade 3 dizziness occurred in 1.1% of patients. Among the 74 patients who experienced dizziness, 5% of patients required a dose modification and 5% required dose interruption.

Sleep disturbances occurred in 10% of patients. Sleep disturbances included insomnia (7%), somnolence (2.5%), and sleep disorder (0.4%). There were no Grade 3-4 sleep disturbances. Among the 28 patients who experienced sleep disturbances, 1 patient each (3.6%) required a dose modification or dose interruption.

Advise patients and caretakers of these risks with VITRAKVI. Advise patients not to drive or operate hazardous machinery if they are experiencing neurologic adverse reactions. Withhold or permanently discontinue VITRAKVI based on the severity. If withheld, modify the VITRAKVI dosage when resumed.

Skeletal Fractures: Among 187 adult patients who received VITRAKVI across clinical trials, fractures were reported in 7% and among 92 pediatric patients, fractures were reported in 9% (N=279; 8%). Median time to fracture was 11.6 months (range 0.9 to 45.8 months) in patients followed per fracture. Fractures of the femur, hip or acetabulum were reported in 4 patients (3 adult, 1 pediatric). Most fractures were associated with minimal or moderate trauma. Some fractures were associated with radiologic abnormalities suggestive of local tumor involvement. VITRAKVI treatment was interrupted due to fracture in 1.4% patients.

Promptly evaluate patients with signs or symptoms of potential fracture (e.g., pain, changes in mobility, deformity). There are no data on the effects of VITRAKVI on healing of known fractures or risk of future fractures.

Hepatotoxicity: Hepatotoxicity including drug induced liver injury (DILI) has been reported in patients taking VITRAKVI.

In patients who received VITRAKVI, increased AST of any grade occurred in 52% of patients and increased ALT of any grade occurred in 45%. Grade 3-4 increased AST or ALT occurred in 3.1% and 2.5% of patients, respectively. The median time to onset of increased AST was 2.1 months (range: 1 day to 4.3 years). The median time to onset of increased ALT was 2.3 months (range: 1 day to 4.2 years). Increased AST and ALT leading to dose modifications occurred in 1.4% and 2.2% of patients, respectively. Increased AST or ALT led to permanent discontinuation in 3 (1.1%) of patients.

There have been reports in adult patients from clinical studies and post-marketing cases of Grade 2 increases in ALT and/or AST with increases in bilirubin 2 x ULN.

Obtain liver function tests (ALT, AST, ALP and bilirubin) before initiation of VITRAKVI and monitor every 2 weeks during the first two months of treatment, then monthly thereafter, or more frequently following the occurrence of Grade 2 or greater AST or ALT elevation. Temporarily withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue VITRAKVI based on severity.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: VITRAKVI can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Larotrectinib resulted in malformations in rats and rabbits at maternal exposures that were approximately 11- and 0.7-times, respectively, those observed at the clinical dose of 100 mg twice daily. Advise women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use an effective method of contraception during treatment and for 1 week after the last dose of VITRAKVI.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (=20%), including laboratory abnormalities, were: increased AST (52%), increased ALT (45%), anemia (42%), musculoskeletal pain (42%), fatigue (36%), hypoalbuminemia (36%), neutropenia (36%), increased alkaline phosphatase (34%), cough (32%), leukopenia (28%), constipation (27%), diarrhea (27%), dizziness (27%), hypocalcemia (25%), nausea (25%), vomiting (25%), pyrexia (24%), lymphopenia (22%) and abdominal pain (21%).

Drug Interactions

Avoid coadministration of VITRAKVI with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (including grapefruit or grapefruit juice), strong CYP3A4 inducers (including St. John's wort), or sensitive CYP3A4 substrates. If coadministration of strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or inducers cannot be avoided, modify the VITRAKVI dose as recommended. If coadministration of sensitive CYP3A4 substrates cannot be avoided, monitor patients for increased adverse reactions of these drugs. For coadministration with moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors, monitor for adverse reactions more frequently and reduce the dosage based on severity. For coadministration with moderate CYP3A4 inducers, modify dose as recommended.

Use in Specific Populations

Lactation:Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with VITRAKVI and for 1 week after the last dose.

For important risk and use information about VITRAKVI, please see the full Prescribing Information.

INDICATIONS

STIVARGA (regorafenib)4

STIVARGA is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an anti-VEGF therapy, and, if RAS wild-type, an anti-EGFR therapy.

STIVARGA is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have been previously treated with imatinib mesylate and sunitinib malate.

STIVARGA is indicated for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: HEPATOTOXICITY

Severe and sometimes fatal hepatotoxicity has occurred in clinical trials.

Monitor hepatic function prior to and during treatment.

Interrupt and then reduce or discontinue STIVARGA for hepatotoxicity as manifested by elevated liver function tests or hepatocellular necrosis, depending upon severity and persistence.

Hepatotoxicity: Severe drug-induced liver injury with fatal outcome occurred in STIVARGA-treated patients across all clinical trials. In most cases, liver dysfunction occurred within the first 2 months of therapy and was characterized by a hepatocellular pattern of injury. In metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), fatal hepatic failure occurred in 1.6% of patients in the STIVARGA arm and in 0.4% of patients in the placebo arm. In gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), fatal hepatic failure occurred in 0.8% of patients in the STIVARGA arm. In hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), there was no increase in the incidence of fatal hepatic failure as compared to placebo.

Liver Function Monitoring: Obtain liver function tests (ALT, AST, and bilirubin) before initiation of STIVARGA and monitor at least every 2 weeks during the first 2 months of treatment. Thereafter, monitor monthly or more frequently as clinically indicated. Monitor liver function tests weekly in patients experiencing elevated liver function tests until improvement to less than 3 times the upper limit of normal (ULN) or baseline values. Temporarily hold and then reduce or permanently discontinue STIVARGA, depending on the severity and persistence of hepatotoxicity as manifested by elevated liver function tests or hepatocellular necrosis.

Infections: STIVARGA caused an increased risk of infections. The overall incidence of infection (Grades 1-5) was higher (32% vs 17%) in 1142 STIVARGA-treated patients as compared to the control arm in randomized placebo-controlled trials. The incidence of grade 3 or greater infections in STIVARGA treated patients was 9%. The most common infections were urinary tract infections (5.7%), nasopharyngitis (4.0%), mucocutaneous and systemic fungal infections (3.3%) and pneumonia (2.6%). Fatal outcomes caused by infection occurred more often in patients treated with STIVARGA (1.0%) as compared to patients receiving placebo (0.3%); the most common fatal infections were respiratory (0.6% vs 0.2%). Withhold STIVARGA for Grade 3 or 4 infections, or worsening infection of any grade. Resume STIVARGA at the same dose following resolution of infection.

Hemorrhage: STIVARGA caused an increased incidence of hemorrhage. The overall incidence (Grades 1-5) was 18.2% in 1142 patients treated with STIVARGA vs 9.5% with placebo in randomized, placebo-controlled trials. The incidence of grade 3 or greater hemorrhage in patients treated with STIVARGA was 3.0%. The incidence of fatal hemorrhagic events was 0.7%, involving the central nervous system or the respiratory, gastrointestinal, or genitourinary tracts. Permanently discontinue STIVARGA in patients with severe or life-threatening hemorrhage and monitor INR levels more frequently in patients receiving warfarin.

Gastrointestinal Perforation or Fistula: Gastrointestinal perforation occurred in 0.6% of 4518 patients treated with STIVARGA across all clinical trials of STIVARGA administered as a single agent; this included eight fatal events. Gastrointestinal fistula occurred in 0.8% of patients treated with STIVARGA and in 0.2% of patients in the placebo arm across randomized, placebo-controlled trials. Permanently discontinue STIVARGA in patients who develop gastrointestinal perforation or fistula.

Dermatological Toxicity: In randomized, placebo-controlled trials, adverse skin reactions occurred in 71.9% of patients with STIVARGA arm and 25.5% of patients in the placebo arm including hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) also known as palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES) and severe rash, requiring dose modification. In the randomized, placebo-controlled trials, the overall incidence of HFSR was higher in 1142 STIVARGA-treated patients (53% vs 8%) than in the placebo-treated patients. Most cases of HFSR in STIVARGA-treated patients appeared during the first cycle of treatment. The incidences of Grade 3 HFSR (16% vs <1%), Grade 3 rash (3% vs <1%), serious adverse reactions of erythema multiforme (<0.1% vs 0%), and Stevens-Johnson syndrome (<0.1% vs 0%) were higher in STIVARGA-treated patients. Across all trials, a higher incidence of HFSR was observed in Asian patients treated with STIVARGA (all grades: 72%; Grade 3: 18%). Toxic epidermal necrolysis occurred in 0.02% of 4518 STIVARGA-treated patients across all clinical trials of STIVARGA administered as a single agent. Withhold STIVARGA, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue depending on the severity and persistence of dermatologic toxicity.

Hypertension: Hypertensive crisis occurred in 0.2% in STIVARGA-treated patients and in none of the patients in placebo arm across all randomized, placebo-controlled trials. STIVARGA caused an increased incidence of hypertension (30% vs 8% in mCRC, 59% vs 27% in GIST, and 31% vs 6% in HCC). The onset of hypertension occurred during the first cycle of treatment in most patients who developed hypertension (67% in randomized, placebo controlled trials). Do not initiate STIVARGA until blood pressure is adequately controlled. Monitor blood pressure weekly for the first 6 weeks of treatment and then every cycle, or more frequently, as clinically indicated. Temporarily or permanently withhold STIVARGA for severe or uncontrolled hypertension.

Cardiac Ischemia and Infarction: STIVARGA increased the incidence of myocardial ischemia and infarction (0.9% with STIVARGA vs 0.2% with placebo) in randomized placebo-controlled trials. Withhold STIVARGA in patients who develop new or acute cardiac ischemia or infarction, and resume only after resolution of acute cardiac ischemic events if the potential benefits outweigh the risks of further cardiac ischemia.

Reversible Posterior Leukoencephalopathy Syndrome (RPLS): Reversible posterior leukoencephalopathy syndrome (RPLS), a syndrome of subcortical vasogenic edema diagnosed by characteristics finding on MRI, occurred in one of 4800 STIVARGA-treated patients across all clinical trials. Perform an evaluation for RPLS in any patient presenting with seizures, severe headache, visual disturbances, confusion, or altered mental function. Discontinue STIVARGA in patients who develop RPLS.

Wound Healing Complications: Impaired wound healing complications can occur in patients who receive drugs that inhibit the VEGF signaling pathway. Therefore, STIVARGA has the potential to adversely affect wound healing. Withhold STIVARGA for at least 2 weeks prior to elective surgery. Do not administer for at least 2 weeks following major surgery and until adequate wound healing. The safety of resumption of STIVARGA after resolution of wound healing complications has not been established.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: STIVARGA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. There are no available data on STIVARGA use in pregnant women. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential and males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with STIVARGA and for 2 months after the final dose.

Nursing Mothers: Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from STIVARGA, do not breastfeed during treatment with STIVARGA and for 2 weeks after the final dose.

Most Frequently Observed Adverse Drug Reactions in mCRC (=30%): The most frequently observed adverse drug reactions (=30%) in STIVARGA-treated patients vs placebo-treated patients in mCRC, respectively, were: asthenia/fatigue (64% vs 46%), pain (59% vs 48%), decreased appetite and food intake (47% vs 28%), HFSR/PPE (45% vs 7%), diarrhea (43% vs 17%), mucositis (33% vs 5%), weight loss (32% vs 10%), infection (31% vs 17%), hypertension (30% vs 8%), and dysphonia (30% vs 6%).

Most Frequently Observed Adverse Drug Reactions in GIST (=30%): The most frequently observed adverse drug reactions (=30%) in STIVARGA-treated patients vs placebo-treated patients in GIST, respectively, were: HFSR/PPE (67% vs 12%), pain (60% vs 55%), hypertension (59% vs 27%), asthenia/fatigue (52% vs 39%), diarrhea (47% vs 9%), mucositis (40% vs 8%), dysphonia (39% vs 9%), infection (32% vs 5%), decreased appetite and food intake (31% vs 21%), and rash (30% vs 3%).

Most Frequently Observed Adverse Drug Reactions in HCC (=30%): The most frequently observed adverse drug reactions (=30%) in STIVARGA-treated patients vs placebo-treated patients in HCC, respectively, were: pain (55% vs 44%), HFSR/PPE (51% vs 7%), asthenia/fatigue (42% vs 33%), diarrhea (41% vs 15%), hypertension (31% vs 6%), infection (31% vs 18%), decreased appetite and food intake (31% vs 15%).

For important risk and use information, please see the full Prescribing Information including the Boxed Warning

About Oncology at Bayer

Bayer is committed to delivering science for a better life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. The oncology franchise at Bayer includes six marketed products and several other assets in various stages of clinical development. Together, these products reflect the company's approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to impact the way that cancer is treated.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

2024 Bayer

BAYER, the Bayer Cross, NUBEQA, XOFIGO and VITRAKVI are registered trademarks of Bayer.

Find more information at www.pharma.bayer.com

Our online press service is just a click away: www.bayer.us/en/newsroom

Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pharma.bayer

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BayerUS

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

References

NUBEQA (darolutamide) [Prescribing Information]. Whippany, NJ: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; October 2023. XOFIGO (radium-223 dichloride Injection [Prescribing Information]. Whippany, NJ: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, April 2024. VITRAKVI (larotrectinib) [Package Insert]. Whippany, NJ: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, November 2023. STIVARGA. Prescribing information. Whippany, NJ: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc; December 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905157527/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Elaine Colón, Tel +1.732.236.1587

Email: elaine.colon@bayer.com