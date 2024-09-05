

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A recent study by the University of Copenhagen identified a particular gene associated with longevity, potentially paving way for new anti-aging treatments.



The gene encodes a protein, named OSER1, which extends the lifespan and enhances the ability to handle stress by reducing oxidation damage. Apart from humans, it exists in various animals, such as fruit flies, nematodes, and silkworms.



'We identified a protein commonly present in different animal models and humans. We screened the proteins and linked the data from the animals to the human cohort also used in the study. This allows us to understand whether it is translatable into humans or not,' says Zhiquan Li, first author of the study.



During the study, published in the journal Cell Reports, researchers studied a group of proteins regulated by the FOXO transcription factor, also known as a key regulator of longevity.



'We found 10 genes that, when - we manipulated their expression - longevity changed. We decided to focus on one of these genes that affected longevity most, called the OSER1 gene,' added Zhiquan Li.



Researchers experimented with increasing OSER1 levels in flies, silkworms, and nematodes, resulting in extended lifespans and resilience towards stressful conditions like heat, hunger, and oxidative damage. In contract, lowering the OSER1 levels shortened their lifespans.



'We are currently focused on uncovering the role of OSER1 in humans, but the lack of existing literature presents a challenge, as very little has been published on this topic to date. This study is the first to demonstrate that OSER1 is a significant regulator of aging and longevity. In the future, we hope to provide insights into the specific age-related diseases and aging processes that OSER1 influences', said Zhiquan Li.



