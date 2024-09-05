

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in China and the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden found that a person's mental ability to bounce back from adverse situations is linked to longevity.



The study analyzed data from over 10,000 Americans aged 50 and older, who were part of the Health and Retirement Study between 2006 and 2008. These participants were followed till May 2021 or until their death.



Researchers assessed mental toughness based on various factors such as an individual's mental approach towards life, including their ability to persevere through difficulties, remain calm under pressure, maintain a sense of purpose, rely on themselves, and face challenges independently when necessary.



'Various factors, including but not limited to meaning in life, positive emotions, self-rated health and satisfaction with social support, have been identified as potential influences on psychological resilience', the researchers said.



'Triggering these positive emotions may enhance the protective effects of psychological resilience and mitigate the negative impact of accumulated adversity on mental health in adults.'



The findings, published in BMJ Mental Health, revealed that people with higher mental resilience had a lower risk of death compared to those with lower resilience.



The study also noted that women had a stronger association between a high mental resilience score and a lower risk of death compared to men.



Researchers concluded, 'The findings underscore the potential effectiveness of interventions aimed at promoting psychological resilience in order to mitigate mortality risks.'



